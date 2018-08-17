Last year as a freshman, Tarik Black got off to a hot start and looked like a legitimate No. 1 receiver before injuring his foot and missing the rest of the season. Fellow freshman Donovan Peoples-Jones showed flashes of greatness in the punt return game, on jet sweeps and also made some nice catches but he failed to record a receiving touchdown. Still, both of them proved to be extremely talented even though Michigan's overall passing game struggled throughout the 2017 season.

Black and DPJ will both be a year older, more experienced and under the tutelage of new wide receivers coach Jim McElwain and are expected to make big leaps during their sophomore seasons. Michigan's leading receiver from last year, Grant Perry, is back for his senior year and Nico Collins and Oliver Martin have also received praise this spring and fall and are both in their second year in the program.

It's unlikely that a tight end will lead the way in receptions or yards but both Sean McKeon and Zach Gentry should be big parts of the passing game. Of course, success through the air will rely on how well the offensive line protects and who is throwing the ball. Most believe it'll be Shea Patterson and that the O-line will be much improved under Ed Warinner. With all of those things to consider, who will lead Michigan in receiving yards in 2018?