Michigan's defense should be special in 2018 so there are a lot of standout candidates. Can junior Rashan Gary finally dominate from start to finish? Can junior Khaleke Hudson take another leap and rack up big play after big play like he did on occasion last year? Can junior cornerbacks David Long and Lavert Hill stay healthy and lock down receivers all season? All of those questions are legitimate and if the answer is yes to all or most of them, then U-M's defense could be elite in 2018.

One question seems to have a pretty obvious answer given how things played out last year but each season bring new opportunities for different players. Can junior linebacker Devin Bush lead the team in tackles again? He's as good a candidate as any after leading the team with 102 tackles in 2017. Now a year older and wiser, and reportedly stronger and faster, Bush should be a missile in Don Brown's defense. Still, many other players are going to get their time to shine so picking U-M's leading tackler on defense isn't a complete no brainer, but it's close.