Michigan Football's remaining path to NFL Draft record
Michigan Football has seen 7 players selected through the first three rounds of the NFL Draft. J.J. McCarthy became the first quarterback selected in the first round since Jim Harbaugh on Thursday night. During day two, Michigan had 6 players selected in the second and third rounds, bringing their draft total up to 7.
The NFL record for most players selected from one school belongs to Georgia, with 15. This means the Wolverines would need another 8 players selected to tie the record and 9 to break it.
With four rounds remaining, here are the remaining draft-eligible players and where they rank, according to ESPN.
46. AJ BARNER TE
102. JAYLEN HARRELL EDGE
108. MICHAEL BARRETT LB
113. CORNELIUS JOHNSON WR
116. JOSH WALLACE CB
134. KARSEN BARNHART IOL
140. BRAIDEN MCGREGOR EDGE
142. TREVOR KEEGAN IOL
171. DRAKE NUGENT C
185. LADARIUS HENDERSON OL
189. TRENTE JONES IOL
NR. CAM GOODE DL
NR. GERMAN GREEN DB
NR. JAMES TURNER K
Of course, ESPN's rankings are not a perfect science, but at least a guideline. Especially in later rounds, teams tend to target players they want with less focus on value because the difference between later picks is not as significant.
With 156 picks remaining, the rankings suggest Michigan will have 8 more players selected, tying the record. It's not that simple, obviously.
Players like Barner, Harrell, Barrett, Johnson, McGregor, and Keegan were consistently included in mock drafts heading into the NFL Draft. Those players are widely expected to be selected, giving Michigan a total of 13. If ESPN's rankings hold, Wallace and Barnhart would get Michigan to equal the record.
Where things will get interesting is with Michigan's three other offensive linemen. Drake Nugent has only played center, and with NFL rosters so small, teams tend only to carry offensive linemen who can play multiple positions if they are not dedicated starters. Something that may benefit Henderson and Jones, as both have experience playing guard and tackle. Michigan's offense line group has received tons of praise this draft season, so it's possible a team may draft one of these players higher than expected because of Michigan's success with offensive line development. Whether that happens may be the difference between Michigan breaking the record.
The third and final day of the NFL Draft kicks off at noon EST. Saturday. Rounds 4-7 will take place, and as was the case with day two, Michigan will likely once again be the story of the day.
