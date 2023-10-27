It is hard to imagine a more dominant start to a football season than the one Michigan Football is currently having. Michigan's bye week comes a little late this season, with the Wolverines 8-0 and two-thirds through their regular season. While much of the attention is focused on Michigan's star power to start the year, including Heisman frontrunner quarterback JJ McCarthy, other players have begun to lay the groundwork for breakout seasons. Despite what some rivals may think, Michigan will play football again soon, and many names are ready to become significant contributors in the back half of the Michigan schedule. These are my risers to watch for the rest of the 2023 season.

Semaj Morgan

You could argue Semaj Morgan has already had a breakout season. It isn't often we see a freshman wide receiver contribute like this so early for Michigan. Only three wide receivers have double-digit receptions so far this season: Roman Wilson (27), Cornelius Johnson (22), and Semaj Morgan (10). He also has two touchdowns. Morgan has near equal targets to sophomore Tyler Morris,12-11, and nearly triple that of sophomore Darrius Clemons, who only has 4. Morgan has nailed down the backup slot role and played 20 snaps against Michigan State. Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore said at the start of the year, if a player shows they can be explosive, they will get more opportunities. Morgan has done that, so expect more opportunities.

Kalel Mullings

Kalel Mullings was starting to get the chance to shine in his RB3 role before an injury took him out of the action. We won't know for sure until next week, but there is an expectation he will return for the game against Purdue. Mullings had 19 carries against Rutgers, Nebraska, and Minnesota, topping 40 yards in each game. His YPA of 6.4 leads Michigan and doubles the current average of Donovan Edwards. I am not here to say I think Mullings can take Edwards's job, but he can be a consistent contributor, getting 5-10 carries a game. Michigan hasn't had to do much in the 4th quarter of games this year, but with Penn State and Ohio State on the horizon, you have to expect that to change. Mullings could be a valuable piece of Michigan's Big Ten title run.

Benjamin Hall

Another running back to watch is freshman Benjamin Hall. Hall saw a couple of carries in the season opener but didn't play again until week 7 against Indiana due to an ankle injury. There were rumors of a redshirt, but nine carries against Indiana and four against Michigan State makes me think that won't be the case. Yes, a healthy Mullings makes it more likely Michigan won't need Hall, so I am not ruling out the redshirt, but Hall has looked so good every time he touches the ball going back to the spring game. As I said, with more difficult games approaching, more carries will be needed from the RB room, and it's hard to think Hall wouldn't be RB4 for the rest of the season.

Amorion Walker

After Hall, I am not sure more player was hyped this spring than Amorion Walker. The former wide receiver turned cornerback was the talk of the spring with his crazy athletic ability at 6'4". The idea of a corner with his talent across from Will Johnson was enticing enough for Jim Harbaugh to label him starter caliber in April. As we saw in the spring game, however, Walker needed some time to develop. A fall camp injury that lingered has kept Amorion Walker on the sideline for most of the season. Another player getting redshirt rumors, Walker, showed up for a handful of snaps against Nebraska. He played 11 snaps in each game against Minnesota and Indiana and jumped up to 23 last week against Michigan State. He wasn't just as a backup either, as Walker was part of the rotation against the Spartans, and he contributed an excellent pass deflection. Don't be surprised if Walker is CB4 starting against Purdue because right now, he is on the exact arc Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter predicted.

Ja'Den McBurrows

During the spring, the CB2 battle was between Walker and Ja'Den McBurrows. Both players dealt with injuries this offseason, and UMass transfer Josh Wallace took control of the job in fall camp. McBurrows played 40 snaps in the first two games of the season but then dealt with an in-season injury. He was back to full health against Indiana and played 27 snaps against Michigan State. It was the best game of his career, with 3 tackles, a QB pressure, and an interception. McBurrows is now the backup nickel to Mike Sainristil and is more comfortable in a role that fits him. Like Sainristil, McBurrows is a physical corner, and he can impact the run game by covering the slot and being closer to the trenches. His versatility makes him a weapon in this defense, and I expect him to be part of the rotation moving forward.

Jimmy Rolder

There is a similar theme here as Jimmy Rolder is another player now healthy who saw his early season impacted by injury. Last year, Rolder was LB3 among a group that was thin and struggling. Nikhai Hill-Green could never return from his injury, thrusting Rolder into a significant role late in the season. With Ernest Hausmann in the fold this year, there isn't an LB3 role available, but there is a role for Rolder. I'm taking a shot here because Rolder just made his first appearance of the year against Michigan State, but he played 15 snaps. Rolder is a more natural Mike than Michael Barrett or Hausmann, and with Junior Colson playing 295 snaps, 73 more than Barrett and 91 more than Hausmann, I think Michigan will try hard to get him into the rotation.

Zeke Berry