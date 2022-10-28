Michigan Football Shares Uniform Combination For Michigan State
Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines are taking "Go Blue" to a new level on Saturday night at The Big House.
Michigan football clashes with Michigan State under the lights on Saturday, and both teams will do it in style.
After the Spartans announced an alternate set for Saturday's game, the Wolverines followed suit, sharing an image of all-blue uniforms on Twitter.
U-M previously wore an all-blue set with different accessories against Penn State.
Michigan State's program unveiled its contrasting all-white uniforms, including an alternate logo on the helmet, in a skit.
While both teams have had opposite seasons, a rivalry typically cancels out the current records. Still, Michigan is within arm's reach of a Big Ten title & Michigan State is fighting for bowl eligibility.
If all else fails & this game isn't entertaining, at least the uniforms will shine under the lights.
The Wolverines & Spartans kick off live on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ABC.
