New Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, who will be a junior this fall after transferring from Ole Miss, spent the weekend with the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express.

Despite not having played baseball since his junior year of high school, the Rangers took Patterson in the 39th round of this summer's MLB Draft, and signed him to a six-year deal that allows him to finish out his college football career at Michigan.

The team wanted to give Patterson a taste of the majors, and according to a story by the Austin American-Statesman, wore No. 2, took batting practice and partook in other activities, but did not play during the team's home stand.

Patterson is a third baseman, and already has gotten to work fixing his swing with Express hitting coach Howard Johnson.

“The Rangers sent me here to be around these guys, learn from the veterans and pick up anything I can,” Patterson told the Austin American-Statesman. “Oh, man, it’s a humbling and awesome experience. It’s remarkable to see how hard they work, how much they put into their craft.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has repeatedly stated he likes athletes that play multiple sports and is fine with Patterson spending a little time with baseball.

Patterson did not tell the newspaper how much money he signed for, simply saying it wasn't in Kyler Murray territory. Murray is a quarterback at Oklahoma, who was signed for $5 million by the Oakland A's, who took him in the first round.

His new minor league teammates were sure to give him a surprise when he got to the ballpark.

“Yeah, they played a joke on me when I walked into the clubhouse,” Patterson told the Austin American-Statesman. “I get to the locker, and there are about 40 Ohio State pictures, logos, memorabilia, stuff with Coach (Urban) Meyer, Brutus The Buckeye and all the rest. It was a very warm welcome. Actually, it was hilarious, and I had a good laugh out of that one.”

Patterson will get his shot to topple the Buckeyes in November. He's expected to be Michigan's starting quarterback after completing 63.8 percent of his passes for 2,259 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in seven games for the Rebels last season.

He will be in Ann Arbor by the end of the week for the start of U-M's fall camp, which begins Friday.