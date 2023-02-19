Michigan Football: Spring football best guess depth chart
Michigan football is starting spring practice with one of the more talented rosters in all of college football.
With a combination of returning veterans, rising underclassmen, incoming transfers, and ready-to-step-up role players the Michigan depth chart is, well, deep.
There are some known starters like quarterback JJ McCarthy, but there are position battles all over this roster. Not just for starting positions but rotational spots as well. Michigan takes advantage of its depth and rotates any place it can. Earning a spot in the two-deep or even as the third player that comes in during mop-up duty just means more on-field reps and more opportunities to challenge for an even bigger role.
This is our best guess for where the depth chart stands now based on roles last season, comments from players and coaches, and some guessing based on potential.
STATUS identifies starter, backup, depth, or a specific role like a short yardage back, Any assumed position battles are represented with "/" between player names. Any depth lists will be separated with commas, with no player having a clear edge.
|Status
|Player
|
Starter:
|
J.J. McCarthy
|
Backup:
|
Davis Warren
|
Depth:
|
Jack Tuttle
|
Alex Orji
|Status
|Player
|
Starter (1A):
|
Blake Corum
|
Starter (1B):
|
Donovan Edwards
|
Spell:
|
CJ Stokes / Cole Cabana
|
Short Yardage:
|
Tavierre Dunlap / Kalel Mullings
|
Depth:
|
Leon Franklin, Isaiah Gash, Benjamin Hall
|Status
|Player
|
X Starter:
|
Darrius Clemons
|
X Backup
|
Peyton O’Leary
|
Z Starter:
|
Cornelius Johnson
|
Z Backup:
|
Amorion Walker*
|
Y Starter:
|
Roman Wilson
|
Slot Backup
|
AJ Henning / Tyler Morris
|
Depth:
|
Cristian Dixon, Karmello English, Semaj Morgan, Frederick Moore
|Status
|Player
|
Starter (1A):
|
Colston Loveland
|
Starter (1B):
|
AJ Barner
|
H-Back:
|
Max Bredeson
|
Depth:
|
Matthew Hibner, Marlin Klein
|Status
|Player
|
LT Starter:
|
LaDarius Henderson
|
LT Backup:
|
Jeffrey Persi
|
LG Starter:
|
Trevor Keegan
|
LG Backup:
|
Giovanni El-Hadi
|
C Starter:
|
Drake Nugent
|
C Backup:
|
Greg Crippen / Raheem Anderson
|
RG Starter:
|
Zak Zinter
|
RG Backup:
|
Andrew Gentry
|
RT Starter:
|
Trente Jones / Karsen Barnhart / Myles Hinton
|
RT Backup:
|
Andrew Gentry
|
Tackle Depth:
|
Tristan Bounds, Evan Link, Connor Jones, Alessandro Lorenzetti
|
Guard Depth:
|
Reece Atteberry, Nathan Efobi, Amir Herring, Dom Guidice,
|Status
|Player
|
Starter NT:
|
Kenneth Grant
|
Backup NT:
|
Cam Goode
|
Starter DT:
|
Mason Graham
|
Backup DT:
|
Rayshaun Benny
|
Starter DE:
|
Kris Jenkins
|
Backup DE:
|
Derrick Moore / Ike Iwunnah
|
Depth
|
Trey Pierce, Brooks Bahr
|Status
|Player
|
Strong Side Edge Starter:
|
Braiden McGregor / Derrick Moore
|
Weak Side Edge Starter:
|
Josaiah Stewart
|
Depth
|
TJ Guy, Kechaun Bennett, Enow Etta, Aymeric Koumba
|Status
|Player
|
MIKE Starter:
|
Junior Colson
|
MIKE Backup:
|
Jimmy Rolder
|
WILL Starter:
|
Michael Barrett / Ernest Hausmann
|
WILL Backup:
|
Nikhai Hill-Green
|
SAM Starter:
|
Jaylen Harrell
|
SAM Backup:
|
Tyler McLaurin
|
Depth:
|
Jaydon Hood, Joey Velazquez, Micah Pollard, Jason Hewlett, Breeon Ismail, Semaj Bridgeman, Hayden Moore
|Status
|Player
|
CB1 Starter:
|
Will Johnson
|
CB2 Starter:
|
Ja'Den McBurrows / Kody Jones / Myles Pollard
|
Nickel Starter:
|
Mike Sainristil
|
Depth:
|
Cam Calhoun, Jyaire Hill, DJ Waller
|Status
|Player
|
FS Starter:
|
Rod Moore
|
FS Backup/Third Safety:
|
Keon Sabb
|
SS/Nickel Starter:
|
Makari Paige
|
SS/Nickel Backup:
|
RJ Moten
|
Depth:
|
Caden Kolesar, Damani Dent
|Status
|Player
|
Starter (K):
|
Tommy Doman /Adam Samaha
|
Starter (P):
|
Tommy Doman / Cordell Jones-McNally
|
Stater (KR):
|
AJ Henning
|
Starter (PR):
|
AJ Henning