In addition, athletics will host the seventh annual Big House 5K presented by Toyota Sunday, April 19, at 8 a.m.

Michigan football's annual spring scrimmage is officially slated for April 18, and this year it will be part of something bigger. The athletic department has made it part of weekend event including the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championships at Crisler Center, a big softball weekend with Ohio State and more.

The football team will hold an open practice on Saturday, April 18, at Michigan Stadium starting at noon. More details on the free event will be forthcoming in the near future.



The two-day NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championships will be held at Crisler Center for the second time in the past seven years and the fourth occasion in school history. The men’s program will host the 12 best teams in the country beginning Friday (April 17), with qualifying sessions starting at 1 and 7 p.m. The team championship and individual national champions will be determined on Saturday evening (April 18, 8 p.m.).

The women’s softball team will host rival Ohio State in a three-game series starting on Friday evening at Alumni Field. The Wolverines and Buckeyes will square off in single games on Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).

The women’s tennis team will host a pair of matches at the Varsity Tennis Center. Michigan will play Northwestern Saturday (noon) and Illinois Sunday (11 a.m.). The matches are free for the public.

The Big House 5K presented by Toyota, which supports six local non-profit organizations, will take place Sunday, April 19, beginning at 8 a.m. Participants can join fellow runners and walkers as they course through campus, finishing on the 50-yard line of the Big House. Registration spots are limited, and all participants receive a tech-fit shirt and finisher’s medal. A donation of a minimum of $12 goes to the school's beneficiaries.

Following is a composite schedule of the home sporting events and activities on April 17-19:

Friday, April 17 – Men’s Gymnastics Hosts NCAA Championship, 1 and 7 p.m.

Friday, April 17 – Softball vs. Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 – Football Open Practice, 12 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 – Women’s Tennis vs. Northwestern, 12 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 – Softball vs. Ohio State, 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 – Men’s Gymnastics Hosts NCAA Championship, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 19 – Big House 5K Presented by Toyota, 8 a.m.

Sunday, April 19 – Women’s Tennis vs. Illinois, 11 a.m.

Sunday, April 19 – Softball vs. Ohio State, 1 p.m.