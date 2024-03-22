Advertisement
Michigan Football Spring Position Breakdown Hub

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
@trevormccue

For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward spring practices.

How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks?

POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES

Quarterback
Running Back
Wide Reciever
Tight End
Offensive Line
EDGE
Defensive Tackle
Linebacker
Cornerback
Safety

---

