Spring ball is over, which means it's time to take a look at how each position group stacks up entering the summer. Today we continue our series and move on to cornerback.

• Freshman Myles Sims: One of three freshman cornerbacks, Sims is the lone early enrollee. He's picking things up nicely and has a bright future with the Wolverines, he just may have to wait until next season to get on the field much, given the depth U-M has.

• Sophomore Benjamin St-Juste: St-Juste has been out with an injury for some time now and didn't do much this spring. He'll have some work to do to see the field on defense, but he should contribute again on special teams.

• Fifth-year senior Brandon Watson: Watson rotated some with Long last season and ultimately ended up as the third corner. He's a solid coverage man and while not as talented as Hill or Long, he can get the job done. He'll rotate in again this year and help with depth, likely as the No. 4 guy.

• Sophomore Ambry Thomas: The dynamic sophomore is in line for a big boost in playing time. He can play both outside and inside as the nickel corner. He can and will return kicks and even could see snaps on the offensive side of the ball. You'd have a tough time finding a better trio of cornerbacks than what Michigan has with Hill, Long and Thomas.

• Junior David Long: It's a toss-up between Long and Ambry Thomas for which cornerback has had the best spring. With Hill out, Long has been the top guy at the position and has taken advantage of the reps. He was one of the best defenders in the country last year and should only be better in 2018.

• Junior Lavert Hill: Hill has been banged up and missed a chunk of spring practice, but he has the experience and talent to be just fine this fall. He should be the No. 1 corner, but David Long is right there with him.

• "[Junior] David Long is having the best spring of any of our corners, and is doing all the right things." — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

• "On the defensive side, starting corners David Long and Lavert Hill are playing well, and they’re being pushed. Last year, even into the fall, defensive backs coach Mike Zordich called out his corners for not being good enough, and some said it was a carryover from a lax offseason.

"They clearly responded.This year, sophomore Ambry Thomas has gotten a lot of run with the ones, and that seems to have brought out the best in everyone. That group should be really, really good." — ITF Extra from April 9th

• “[Lavert Hill] hasn’t practiced, so he’s losing valuable time unfortunately for him, but that allows Brandon Watson and Ambry Thomas to get better, David Long to get better, Hunter Reynolds and Myles Sims. It’s great for those guys. They’re just growing by leaps and bounds.

“We’d like to have him out there for sure, but we’re not waiting for him, I’ll say that. As I keep saying, Brandon and Ambry have stepped up and are filling that spot very nicely.” — Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich on Hill

• “It’s very unfortunate for him. He’s a very gifted athlete, but missed all of the bowl prep and now all of spring. He’s got to find a way to get out there if he wants to compete for a job.” — Zordich on Benjamin St-Juste

• “[Ambry Thomas] is very comfortable now. We were just talking over there about the maturity level. Last year we were so young, and now all of a a sudden these guys had some playing experience and it’s helped them.

“He’s walking into a new year much more confident. Things are slower for him. He’s been really improved, actually been working with the ones quite a bit, so he’s been showing up a bunch.” — Zordich on Thomas

• “I’m just playing now instead of thinking. I’d get in the game last year and think about what I had to do — now it’s all just reaction. Coach Z[ordich] implants technique into us every day, and after you do it so many times, it just comes natural.” — Ambry Thomas

• "On defense, of the guys we told you about last week, sophomore corner Ambry Thomas, has made the biggest jump. Corners coach Mike Zordich wasn’t blowing smoke when he said junior Lavert Hill had better get back soon. Thomas has been that good in coverage (though he still needs to be better in run support).

"It’s close enough that it could even be called a dead heat.

"As we noted in our story last night, Zordich isn’t pleased Hill hasn’t been able to go. The same goes for sophomore corner Ben St-Juste, who has missed all of the bowl practices and spring practices with a hamstring injury." — ITF from April 13th