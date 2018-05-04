If you've missed any of The Wolverine's spring coverage, get caught up on everything at our Spring Ball Headquarters .

Spring ball is over, which means it's time to take a look at how each position group stacks up entering the summer. Today we continue our series and move on to safety.

• Fifth-year senior Casey Hughes: The Utah transfer isn't on campus yet, but will be in the rotation at safety and cornerback.

• Sophomore Brad Hawkins: After switching from viper, Hawkins is now full-time at safety. He's crazy athletic and is versatile. He'll be involved on special teams and provides solid depth at safety.

• Sophomore J'Marick Woods: Woods has been in the competition with Metellus and Kelly-Powell but seems to have fallen just a touch behind the others. He'll certainly have a chance to jump back ahead in the summer/fall, but for now he's behind Kelly-Powell. He'll see playing time, the question is just how much.

• Sophomore Jaylen Kelly-Powell: The biggest riser among the safeties, Kelly-Powell is pushing for playing time and will certainly see more of the field this season. He is versatile and should start the year as the No. 3 safety. He's enjoyed a great spring.

• Junior Josh Metellus: Metellus was on the hot seat for a while — and still may be. He struggled down the stretch last season, but has picked it up this spring after being challenged by several guys below him on the depth chart. Expect him to start alongside Kinnel again this fall.

• Senior Tyree Kinnel: While the safety position had its moments of weakness last season, it was better than people give it credit for. Kinnel was the best of the bunch and should be the top man again. He has the most experience of anyone in the secondary.

• “I’ve worked with Coach Partridge the last two or three years, but I see a different side of him now. He wants to be great, and is on top of us very hard. We get our grade sheets every day, and they’re so detailed, which is obviously a good thing. He’ll have us in great position." — Tyree Kinnel on safeties coach Chris Partiridge

• “They’re both doing great, especially Jaylen. He’s been flying around all spring and is playing multiple positions — nickel, safety, corner. J’Marick is getting better every day too — we saw him come in games toward the end of last year, and he’s continued to build off that.” — Kinnel on Jaylen Kelly-Powell and J'Marick Woods

• “I consider myself a leader out there. A lot of the young guys on the team really looked up to me, so I try to be there for them.

“The game has gotten slower and faster for me [since that Orange Bowl] at the same time. I’m seeing things faster now, but at the same time, it’s slowed down. I know the plays a lot better now and find myself screaming them out — if I see a slant coming, I let everyone know. Having been there before and watching film is what helps me see those things before others do.

“[Senior safety] Tyree [Kinnel] has been in the secondary even longer than I have — we work together, and if he sees something, he lets me know.” — Josh Metellus

• "At safety, sophomore Jaylen Kelly-Powell continues to assert himself and push junior Josh Metellus and senior Tyree Kinnel. If he keeps up his strong play, he could find his way into the lineup. One source even called that one a dead heat, though Kelly-Powell will play a lot (and at nickel, too) regardless." — ITF from April 13th

• "We asked defensive backs coach Mike Zordich who's the No. 3 man in behind last year's starting safeties, senior Tyree Kinnel and junior Josh Metellus. He wasn't ready to say publicly, but some are leaning toward sophomore Jaylen Kelly-Powell. Sophomore J'Marick Woods is still making noise as a big hitter, but with a major emphasis on coverage this spring, he's working on that aspect of the game." — ITF Extra from April 15th

• "At safety, some noted going into spring ball that junior Josh Metellus was going to get pushed hard. He pushed back, so much so that in one estimation, he was Michigan's best safety this spring, "and it wasn't close." He's even played a little cornerback, with that position getting nicked up, and has demonstrated strong cover skills. Sophomore Jaylen Kelly-Powell is still knocking on the door, at worst Michigan's No. 3 safety, while sophomore Brad Hawkins will look to fall, following a banged-up spring." — ITF Extra from April 16th