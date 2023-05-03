Goodwin announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that this Sunday, May 7, will be the day he will make the announcement.

Three-star class of 2024 wide receiver (Charlotte, North Carolina) and Michigan target Channing Goodwin will be announcing his college decision this weekend.

The Providence Day product recently announced a top seven of Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Virginia.

Goodwin has been to Ann Arbor for visits on numerous occasions and is high school teammates with Michigan five-star quarterback commit Jadyn Davis.

On top of that, Goodwin is a legacy recruit as his father Jonathon played for the Wolverines from 1998-2001 before a lengthy NFL career. One of the elder Goodwin's stints in the NFL included time with the San Francisco 49ers, where he was coached by Jim Harbaugh.

With all of those factors at play, Michigan fans will certainly be hopeful the Wolverines' will be Goodwin's school of choice to add another talented player in what is currently the top ranked class in the nation.







