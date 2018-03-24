The other – Nick’s family were season ticket holders at Michigan until Nick was 7 years old.

San Antonio (Tex.) San Antonio Christian 2020 tight end Nick Patterson has offers to play for FIU, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Nevada and Tulane, but he has two interesting connections to Michigan.

“My dad talks to all those guys and they are excited to get me up to a camp,” Nick said. “We have a pretty good relationship with coach (Jim) Harbaugh and Matt Dudek.”

Nick plans to take a visit to Michigan in the near future, as he wants to experience everything with his older brother.

“I just want to experience it with my brother and see what the atmosphere is up there,” Patterson said. “I really look forward to meeting the coaches.”

When it comes to an offer from Michigan, Nick believes it will come as long as his game progresses and he keeps working. If the Wolverines offered, having Shea in Ann Arbor would play a factor in his decision.

“It’ll play a factor for sure,” Nick said. “The ultimate goal is to gain a relationship with the coaches. It would be awesome to play at Michigan after he graduates.”

Nick has had a close relationship, not only with Shea, but with tight ends Shea has been connected to, including Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta. Shea and Nauta were close while the duo played together for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

“His tight end friends always tell me how to work the routes to get the cornerbacks off me,” Nick said. “He was really good friends with Issac Nauta and I was an eighth-grader when he was going into college, but I got to sit around and hang out with him.

“He gave me some insight on how to work and get in touch with the quarterbacks. Shea’s always had relationships with tight ends in order to give me some help.”

Now that Shea is at Michigan, he has put his younger brother in contact with Michigan tight end Zach Gentry.

“He’s best friends with Zach Gentry,” Nick said. “I’ve talked to Shea while he was with Gentry, so he got to get in touch with me. He’s got a really good relationship with the tight ends at Michigan.”

In the world of college football, Shea is not the only brother Nick has around. His eldest brother, Sean Patterson, is a former Duquesne quarterback and senior player personnel analyst for Ole Miss.

“It’s always been a plus having brothers in the college football circuit,” Nick said. “Both my brothers being in that business helps a lot.”

Nick said his brother Sean works with quarterbacks and is also does recruitment work for the Rebels.

“I have a great relationship with Ole Miss,” Nick said. “I’m really close to Sean, just like I am to Shea.”

The last time Nick and Shea spoke over the phone, the new quarterback at Michigan said he is loving life in Ann Arbor.

“He said he has really good teammates and the coaching relationships are really good,” Patterson said. “He loves where he’s living because it’s in a great dorm. He’s used to the cold and I’m from up north, so it’s not really a problem.”