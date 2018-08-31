Michigan faces Notre Dame Saturday night in South Bend. Here are thoughts heading into the matchup …

Three reasons to be optimistic about the season, two memories about games with the Irish and one reason Michigan fans should respect the rivalry.

THREE REASONS TO BE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE SEASON

The coaching shakeup has made this team better. Michigan fans still have a bitter taste about last season’s 8-5 record, and rightfully so. The Wolverines lost at least three games they shouldn’t have, and it was due in large part to an offense that looked inept.

But sometimes you have to take a few steps backward to move forward.