Michigan Football: The Rundown - Michigan At Ohio State

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
Recruiting Editor

Michigan at Ohio State

Date: Nov. 24, 2018

Site: Ohio Stadium (104,944); Columbus, Ohio

Kickoff: 12:00 pm

Television: Fox

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area; SiriusXM channel 195) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: This will mark the 115th meeting between the two rivals … U-M currently holds a 58-50-6 advantage all time, but Ohio State has won six straight and 13 of the last 14 … The series is dead even in Columbus, 27-27-2, and Michigan even holds a 24-23-1 mark in Ohio Stadium, but the Wolverines have lost the last eight in the venue with the most-recent win there coming in 2000 to capture the Big Ten title … U-M is currently listed fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings, while the Buckeyes check in at No. 10.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Previewing Ohio State With A Buckeye Insider

Michigan Wolverines Football: Ohio State Stats Preview

Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football At Ohio State

Breaking Down Every Phase Of The Michigan/Ohio State Game

A Position-By-Position Comparison Of Michigan And Ohio State

Michigan Wolverines Football: Shea Patterson ‘Anxious’ To Play Ohio State

Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: Jim Harbaugh On OSU, Winovich

Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh Talks Karan Higdon 'Guarantee,' More

Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Patterson, Gary And More Talk OSU

Michigan Wolverines Football: Tyree Kinnel Talks Ohio State

Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh, Gary & Metellus Talk 'The Game'

Michigan Wolverines Football: Ben Bredeson 'Loves This Rivalry'

Michigan Wolverines Football: What They're Saying Ahead Of The OSU Game

Na2y9h44l9dinjibos2b

Does A Victory Over OSU Automatically Make The Season A Success For U-M?

Sdo0aij6o0civnxyapqn

Michigan Wolverines Football: Al Washington Talks Growing Up In Columbus

Michigan Football Videos: Pep Hamilton Discusses Ohio State

Thoughts From Schembechler Hall: Plenty Of Chatter On OSU, Guarantees, More

Pyvr6g2wokbub4abr1u9

Michigan Football Recruiting: Targets Who Will Be At 'The Game'

Michigan Wolverines Football: Ohio State's Urban Meyer Talks Rivalry

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: TheWolverine.com Staff Talks OSU

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast-OSU Talk With Doug Skene & Chris Balas

By The Numbers: Michigan-OSU Meet For 22nd Time As Top-10 Foes

Inside the Numbers: Michigan Can Extend Magical Run with Win at Ohio State

Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football At Ohio State

---

