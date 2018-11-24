Michigan Football: The Rundown - Michigan At Ohio State
Michigan at Ohio State
Date: Nov. 24, 2018
Site: Ohio Stadium (104,944); Columbus, Ohio
Kickoff: 12:00 pm
Television: Fox
Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area; SiriusXM channel 195) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.
Series Facts: This will mark the 115th meeting between the two rivals … U-M currently holds a 58-50-6 advantage all time, but Ohio State has won six straight and 13 of the last 14 … The series is dead even in Columbus, 27-27-2, and Michigan even holds a 24-23-1 mark in Ohio Stadium, but the Wolverines have lost the last eight in the venue with the most-recent win there coming in 2000 to capture the Big Ten title … U-M is currently listed fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings, while the Buckeyes check in at No. 10.
