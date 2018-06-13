Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-13 11:17:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football: TheWolverine.com Midday Chat

Staff
TheWolverine.com

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

TheWolverine.com Staff answers your football, basketball and recruiting questions in The Fort, our premium message board forum.

Gorvj4xojot3zqabky6g
Jim Harbaugh enters his fourth season as Michigan's head football coach.
Lon Horwedel

TheWolverine.com Noon Chat

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}