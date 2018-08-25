Michigan Football Thoughts: The 3-2-1 A Week Out
Thoughts on Michigan’s football team heading toward the season opener at Notre Dame, in 3-2-1 format.
THREE REASONS TO BE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE SEASON
The offensive line is much improved.Yeah, we’ve heard this one before, but even our most pessimistic sources say this group has come a long, long way … and the battles aren’t over yet. We fully expect redshirt junior Jon Runyan Jr. to be the starting left tackle, and we had one subscriber text today saying, ‘convince me Runyan can play left tackle, please.’
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news