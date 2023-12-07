Michigan football to host Buffalo in 2027 season opener
On Thursday afternoon, Michigan football released another future non-conference matchup. The Wolverines will host Buffalo at the Big House on Sept. 4, 2027 to open the season.
Buffalo joins Texas as Michigan's two current non-conference opponents in the 2027 season. The third game is still to be determined, but it is likely to be played on Sept. 18.
The Buffalo Bulls compete in the MAC conference, and they're currently coached by former Michigan Co-Defensive Coordinator Maurice Linguist.
Below is Michigan's full non-conference schedule as currently constructed through the 2027 season.
2024
8/31 vs. Fresno State
9/7 vs. Texas
9/14 Arkansas State
2025
8/30 vs. New Mexico
9/6 at Oklahoma
9/13 vs. Central Michigan
2026
9/5 vs. Western Michigan
9/12 vs. Oklahoma
9/19 vs. UTEP
2027
9/4 vs. Buffalo
9/11 at Texas
