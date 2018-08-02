Wisconsin sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor scored 13 touchdowns last season. Dan Sanger

Fall camp begins tomorrow, which means it's time to start taking a closer look at Michigan's 2018 opponents. Yesterday we released the first half of our top 25 players on U-M's schedule list. Today we continue with part two, which is made up of the 10 best players the Wolverines will face this fall. We'll pick up where we left off — at No. 10.

No. 10 — Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Brian Lewerke

• Our first member of the top 10 is Lewerke, who has a high ceiling and flashed tons of potential in 2017. He completed 59 percent of his passes for 2,793 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Lewerke also hurt teams on the ground, carrying the ball 124 times for 559 yards and five touchdowns. He's a dynamic dual-threat athlete that should continue to improve this fall.

No. 9 — Notre Dame senior linebacker Te'von Coney

Photo by Bill Panzica

• Coney is the best linebacker on Notre Dame's roster. The defense ranked 46th nationally last year, but is poised to even better in 2018. Last season, he racked up 116 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Coney is the third of four Notre Dame defensive players to make the list.

No. 8 — Notre Dame junior cornerback Julian Love

Bill Panzica

• Only one player in the nation defended more passes than Love last year — Iowa's Josh Jackson (26). Love totaled 23, including three interceptions. He added 68 tackles and one tackle for loss, but it's those passes defended that really stand out. A playmaker and a ballhawk, Michigan will need to be aware of him when the two teams get together on Sept. 1.

No. 7 — Wisconsin offensive guard Beau Benzschawel

Getty Images

• Benzschawel is a stud at right guard, starting every game there last season for Wisconsin. The Badgers have the most experienced returning offensive line in the nation, and it's not just experience they have, they're one of the most talented too. In 2017, he was named a first-team All American by Sports Illustrated, a third-team All-American by the Associated Press (AP) and was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten pick. Benzschawel has started 36 consecutive games, 30 of them at right guard.

No. 6 — Wisconsin offensive tackle David Edwards

Getty Images

• Wisconsin's offensive line allowed just 1.5 sacks per game, which led the Big Ten. Edwards, the team's right tackle, started all 14 games and picked up numerous honors. He was selected as a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of American (FWAA) and Walter Camp, third-team All-American by the AP and was a consensus second-team All-Big Ten honoree. Edwards is the third and final Wisconsin offensive lineman on this list.

No. 5 — Ohio State junior defensive end Nick Bosa

USA Today Sports

• Considered a top five NFL Draft prospect, Bosa is prepared to terrorize the Big Ten this fall. Last year, he split time at defensive end with a number of other players but still managed to tally 34 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He'll be a full-time starter in 2018 and should build on those numbers. He was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten honoree last season, first-team All-American according to the AFCA and was the Big Ten's defensive lineman of the year.

No. 4 — Wisconsin fifth-year senior linebacker T.J. Edwards

Dan Sanger

• A reigning Butkus Award finalist, Edwards returned for his final season after recording 81 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, four interceptions and seven pass breakups in 14 games last year. You can make the case that either Edwards or Michigan junior Devin Bush Jr. is the best linebacker in the Big Ten. He was selected as a first-team All-American by the AP, ESPN, and USA Today, and to the second-team by AFCA, Sporting News and Walter Camp. In addition, Edwards was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten honoree.

No. 3 — Ohio State sophomore running back J.K. Dobbins

Scott Stuart - Buckeye Grove

• Dobbins burst onto the scene in 2017, stealing the starting job away from redshirt junior Mike Weber, who is a talented player in his own right. He finished with 194 carries, 1,403 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, while catching 22 passes for 135 yards and one more score. He was an ESPN freshman All-American and a consensus second-team All-Big Ten pick. With more of a pro-style quarterback at the helm in redshirt sophomore Dwayne Haskins, Dobbins could see even more action come his way this fall.

No. 2 — Penn State fifth-year senior quarterback Trace McSorley

Associated Press

• Without No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley in the backfield, more of the load will fall on McSorley this season, who is a playmaker himself. In 2017, McSorley completed 66.5 percent of his throws for 3,570 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 picks. As a runner, he compiled 491 yards and 11 touchdowns on 191 attempts. He's an elite quarterback and is widely considered one of the best — if not the best — in the nation. He was a consensus second-team All-Big Ten choice, and received honorable mention All-American honors from SB Nation. He owns school records in numerous categories, including: single-season passing yards (3,614; 2016), completions (284; 2017), passing touchdowns (29; 2016), total offense (4,061; 2017) and touchdowns responsible for (37; 2017).

No. 1 — Wisconsin sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor

Dan Sanger