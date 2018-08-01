Nebraska senior wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. had 10 touchdowns last year, the most by a wide receiver in the Big Ten. Associated Press

With fall camp just two days away, it's time to roll out our list of the top 25 players on Michigan's 2018 schedule. We've split the piece into two articles, with the second coming tomorrow. Today, we start with Nos. 11-25. Given U-M's strong schedule, there were plenty of worthy candidates, and some were left off. Notable omissions include: • Northwestern fifth-year senior quarterback Clayton Thorson • Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins • Michigan State senior running back LJ Scott • Maryland senior running back Ty Johnson • SMU redshirt junior running back Xavier Jones • Wisconsin fifth-year senior safety D'Cota Dixon • Northwestern senior cornerback Montre Hartage

No. 25 — Indiana senior safety Jonathan Crawford

• Crawford is Indiana's lone representative on the list. He's a dynamic athlete known for making big plays. Last season, he recorded 62 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery, eight pass breakups and one blocked kick. Redshirt sophomore defensive back Marcelino Ball and redshirt junior wide receiver Nick Westbrook were both considered, but need to show they can stay healthy.

No. 24 — Michigan State redshirt junior safety David Dowell

• Michigan State will have one of the best defense's in the Big Ten again, and Dowell solidifying the secondary will be part of the season why. Last season, he had 52 tackles, five interceptions, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He was named first-team All-Big Ten by the media last year.

No. 23 — Ohio State redshirt junior defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones

• His numbers weren't all that impressive in 2017, tallying just 20 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack, but Jones is a force in the middle of the Buckeye defense. He is in line for a breakout year in 2018 after being named to the All-Big Ten third team by the coaches last season.

No. 22 — Notre Dame senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery

• Michigan will face a strong Notre Dame defense right out of the gate. Tillery is an anchor on the Fighting Irish's defensive line and is back after considering the NFL. He had 56 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hurries and one forced fumble last year.

No. 21 — Notre Dame fifth-year senior linebacker Drue Tranquill

• Tranquill was third on the team in tackles last fall and should move up a spot this year. Last season, he notched 85 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He's the second of four Notre Dame players on the list.

No. 20 — Northwestern redshirt junior defensive end Joe Gaziano

• Gaziano led the Big Ten in sacks last year and is poised to be near the top again in 2018. He had 36 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks to go along with 12 quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles. He's a wrecking ball once he gets into the backfield and was named the All-Big Ten second-team by the media and third-team by the coaches.

No. 19 — Ohio State junior safety Jordan Fuller

• Fuller had a promising sophomore season on the OSU defense, finishing second on the squad in tackles. He ended up with 70 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions. He's someone to keep an eye on for an even more productive year in 2018. He was named to the All-Big Ten third team by the coaches.

No. 18 — Michigan State redshirt junior defensive end Kenny Willekes

• Willekes was a monster coming off the edge for the Spartans last year. He finished third on the team in tackles, with 73, and added 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He was a consensus pick for All-Big Ten third team in 2017.

No. 17 — Penn State fifth-year senior cornerback Amari Oruwariye

• Despite not being listed as a starter and playing in only 11 games, Oruwariye had 28 tackles, four interceptions and 12 passes defended last season. He's in line for an even better year, and will be the leader in the Nittany Lions' secondary. He was a consensus second-team All-Big Ten pick.

No. 16 — Penn State redshirt junior wide receiver Juwan Johnson

• Johnson had one of the most critical touchdowns of Penn State's season last year, catching the game winning score at Iowa. It was his only trip to the end zone in 2017, but he recorded 701 yards on 54 catches. Those numbers will improve in 2018.

No. 15 — Michigan State junior linebacker Joe Bachie

• Bachie came onto the scene in a big way in 2017, leading MSU in tackles with 100. He also had 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was a consensus pick for third-team All-Big Ten a year ago, but will rise this fall.

No. 14 — Michigan State senior wide receiver Felton Davis III

• Davis III broke out for 55 catches, 776 yards and nine touchdowns last season as the team's leading wideout. He was named second-team All-Big Ten by the media and third-team by the coaches. MSU's success on offense can continue as well as Davis produces.

No. 13 — Wisconsin fifth-year senior offensive tackle Michael Deiter

• One of three Wisconsin offensive linemen to make our list, Deiter started all 14 games last season at left tackle for the Badgers. He opted to return for his final year of eligibility and brings plenty of experience to the field. He was a Sporting News second-team All-American in 2017, as well as a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection.

No. 12 — Northwestern redshirt sophomore linebacker Paddy Fisher

• Fisher was the most productive player on Northwestern's talented defense last season. He finished with 113 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one interception, three pass breakups, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. That was all as a redshirt freshman, which explains why expectations are so high for year two as a starter. He was named second-team All-Big Ten by the media and third-team by the coaches in 2017.

No. 11 — Nebraska senior wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr.