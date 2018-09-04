Weakside linebackers Josh Ross and Devin Gil are really pushing each other. They're great friends, and both really want to play ... and both will. But they're also big fans of one another and excited to see what they can do on the field.

Ross said learning the weakside position made learning the MIKE easier for him. Gil, meanwhile, said he realizes he has to make the play that got away from him in the third quarter of Saturday's game. He got to quarterback Brandon Wimbush, but let him out ... instead of second and 25, Wimbush completed a pass to put the Irish in field goal range.

"That's a play I've got to make," Gil acknowledged. "But you put it behind you and move on."

That's the mentality the whole team is taking, Ross insisted.

Oliver Martin wants more time. Head coach Jim Harbaugh told him he needed to be more consistent, and Martin upped his game in practice. He's been bringing it every day, and he's continued to impress.

Martin said he loved what he saw from classmate Dylan McCaffrey in the game Saturday. McCaffrey completed four of six passes.

"It didn't surprise me at all," Martin said of McCaffrey's fourth quarter success after starter Shea Patterson cramped up. "I was really happy for him, though."

Brad Hawkins is happy to be at safety ... and he's not dwelling on the negative. Hawkins actually preferred to play defense, he told the media Tuesday. Yes, defensive coordinator Don Brown had asked him if he wanted to move, but Hawkins said he knew it was in his best interest for his football future.

Hawkins said he thought he had a pick when he lined up Wimbush's first quarter pass to the end zone, and he knows he should have. But he's still learning the position.

"I'd never covered anybody before in my life [before college]," he said.

He said he was pleased with how he responded after the big play and expects to improve throughout the year.

"I just knew I was the next guy up," Hawkins said. "I had to come in and I had to perform in a way that everybody knows I can. ... I wasn’t really nervous. I was very confident in myself. I knew if I just came out there and did my job, everything would fall in place.”

Harbaugh said Monday it did.

"He had the tough play in the end zone where he was in position to make a play and their receiver came over the top and caught a touchdown. He kind of doubted himself after that," Harbaugh said. "But Brad played a really good second half defensively ... extremely well in the second half.”