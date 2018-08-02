Michigan checked in at No. 14 in the Amway Coaches Poll today, and is the fifth-highest rated team in the conference.

The four Big Ten foes ahead of them are No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 9 Penn State and No. 12 Michigan State.

Notre Dame — who the Wolverines play in the season-opener on Sept. 1 — checked in at No. 11 in the annual poll.

That means Michigan will face five of the teams ranked inside the top 12 this season, further enhancing the notion that the Maize and Blue's schedule is one of the toughest in the nation.

USA Today gave a brief outlook for each top 25 team this afternoon, and had this to say about Michigan:

"The pressure is officially on Jim Harbaugh, who is 1-5 against rivals Ohio State and Michigan State in his three seasons. Shea Patterson, a transfer from Mississippi, is expected solve the team’s problems at quarterback. The defense was inexperienced last year and still ranked second in the Big Ten. That’s a good sign for this season."

Here's how the rest of the top 25 shook out: