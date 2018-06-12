Michigan is hot on the trail of new five-star safety Daxton Hill. Rivals.com

Rivals released its updated top 100 rankings for the class of 2019 — the Rivals100 — this afternoon, and a number of Michigan recruits and targets made moves. The Wolverines currently have two commits in the top 100 and 13 other targets they hope to land. Here's how it all breaks down.

Commitments

• Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian five-star defensive end Chris Hinton is still the program's highest rated recruit. He fell five spots to No. 18 overall.

• Louisville (Ky.) Trinity four-star defensive end Stephen Herron committed just before Hinton and remains in the class despite rumors of a possible flip to Stanford. He also fell five spots to No. 56.



Targets

• Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian five-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has Michigan in his top 12, but USC is the heavy favorite. He remained No. 4.

• Charlotte (N.C.) Harding University five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch is viewed as a long shot for U-M. He was the No. 1 overall player, but dropped four spots to No. 5 in the updated rankings.

• Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange five-star defensive end Zach Harrison is very high on the Wolverines. It's likely a race between Ohio State, Penn State and U-M for the talented rusher who fell two spots to No. 17.

• Things are heating up between Michigan and Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill. He is a new five-star and the Wolverines are definitely a contender. According to Recruiting Editor Brandon Brown, it's a two-horse race between Oklahoma State and Michigan. He moved up a whopping 23 spots to No. 21.

• Horn Lake (Miss.) High four-star linebacker Nakobe Dean has a huge top group, but it does include Michigan. He was another big gainer in the top 100, jumping 28 spots to No. 24.

• Hoover (Ala.) High four-star wide receiver George Pickens is committed to Auburn, but recently visited Michigan. He's a flip candidate, and remained at No. 43 overall.

• A high school teammate of recent Michigan decommit Te'Cory Couch, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna four-star wide receiver John Dunmore remains a priority for U-M. However, it may be difficult to sway him from in-state power Florida State. He fell six spots to No. 47.

• Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne four-star offensive tackle Jonah Tauanu'u recently included Michigan in his top 10. The Wolverines are a candidate to receive an official visit, but it may be tough to steal him from USC. He moved down three spots to No. 65.

• Michigan is in a good position with Orange (Calif.) Lutheran four-star wide receiver Kyle Ford. He said that U-M is a school he definitely wants to visit, which bodes well for the Wolverines. As it always is with California kids, Michigan will have to push hard to get him to leave the state. He dropped five spots to No. 79.

• Destrehan (La.) High four-star running back John Emery has plenty of options to pick from, and recently named a top eight of Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Tennessee and USC. LSU and Georgia are likely in the drivers seat, but don't count U-M out just yet. He remained at No. 80.

• Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian four-star safety Lewis Cine is hot on Michigan's radar. He has an official visit to U-M schedule for June 22 and is viewed as a candidate for viper in defensive coordinator Don Brown's system. He fell 23 spots to No. 91 overall.

• Oklahoma, Florida State, Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee and Michigan are all in the mix for Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman four-star cornerback Adonis Otey. The hometown Volunteers should be considered the favorites — especially since he was committed to them at one point. He remained at No. 94.