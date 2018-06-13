Nolan Rumler is Michigan's lone commit in the updated Rivals250. Rivals.com

Rivals released its updated top 250 rankings for the class of 2019 — the Rivals250 — this afternoon, and a number of Michigan recruits and targets made moves. The Wolverines currently have one commit in the 101-250 range and 16 other targets they hope to land. We updated the top 100 yesterday and can be found HERE. Here's how it all breaks down.

Commitments

• Rumler is Michigan's highest ranked offensive line recruit in the 2019 class (which currently features five o-linemen). He's very solidly committed to the Wolverines and has a bright future in Ann Arbor. He fell seven spots to No. 117 overall.

Targets

• Michigan has dialed back the recruiting of offensive guards for the 2019 class after already having five linemen total in the fold, at least three of them at guard. Putnam is a good player, but it's hard to see where he'd fit into the class. He fell 17 spots to No. 104.

• Perry is currently committed to his home-state Georgia Bulldogs, but loves Michigan and is planning an official visit to Ann Arbor. Flipping him will be difficult, but not completely out of the realm of possibilities. He fell 39 spots to No. 114.

• Michigan might be behind the eight-ball with Higgins, but they remain in the mix. Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU and Stanford seem to be the frontrunners, and the Cardinal may be the favorite. He remained at No. 128.

• Michigan loves Foskey, and is making him a top priority in the 2019 class. He recently switched from an athlete to tight end in the Rivals system and has plenty of top programs to pick from. U-M should be in the mix right to the very end. He fell 17 spots to No. 133.

• Truss has been a priority for U-M for a long time, but Penn State and Ohio State love him as well. Penn State is the clear favorite in this race. He rose five spots to No. 134.

• Michigan is still in the picture with Adimora, but it's more than likely he will stay out west. He stayed at No. 136.

• The in-state defensive tackle is high on the Wolverines, who should probably be considered the favorites. It's a battle between U-M and Penn State again, and Smith's official visit on June 22 to Ann Arbor will play a role in his decision. He fell 10 spots to No. 160.

• The Wolverines are in the mix with Sanguinetti, but are behind a number of other schools. He fell more than any other player in the top 250, dropping 116 spots to No. 165.

• Johnson is listed as a guard, but is being recruited by Michigan and most other schools as a defensive tackle. Michigan is at or near the top of his list, and he'll be on campus next week for Michigan's big man camp. Ohio State hasn't offered yet, but could be a threat since he's from Columbus. He fell 12 spots to No. 173.

• Metchie visited Michigan this spring and liked it, but schools closer to home remain the favorites for his services. U-M is right there though, and is making it known he is a priority. He fell 16 spots to No. 186.

• Michigan is searching far and wide for a stud running back in the 2019 class, and likes Spiller a lot. An official visit is likely, but U-M will need to beat out Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Alabama. He fell five spots to No. 187.

• A big man that could be a tackle of the future, Keegan is extremely high on Michigan. When he picked up his offer from U-M, Keegan called it his dream offer and it made his mother cry. There's a good chance he ends up in Ann Arbor. He fell 15 spots to No. 192.

• Robinson recently cut his list to six schools, and Michigan is one of them. However, Georgia, South Carolina and Auburn are all ahead at this stage. He remained at No. 199.

• Michigan is in Isaac's top group, but is battling with Penn State, Boston College, Syracuse and LSU for the New York native. He checked in at No. 203.

• Kimbrough named a top nine that included Michigan, but he seems to be leaning towards schools down south, which makes sense for a Louisiana kid. He fell 45 spots to No. 211.