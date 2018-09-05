Michigan Football Video: McElwain And Zordich Assess Their Position Groups
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich and receivers coach Jim McElwain both met with the media at Schembechler Hall today to discuss how their respective position groups performed over the weekend.
Receivers coach Jim McElwain
Cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook