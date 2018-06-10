Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan junior defensive end Rashan Gary is expected to be the rock on the defensive line, but he's not alone.

He let people know that Saturday at Michigan's football camp. Gary was intense in teaching the young campers the 'fine details' it takes to succeed in pass rushing, etc. He used sophomore Kwity Paye as an example of a guy who has improved because of it.