Michigan Football Video & More: Gary Introduces Paye As Future Star
Michigan junior defensive end Rashan Gary is expected to be the rock on the defensive line, but he's not alone.
He let people know that Saturday at Michigan's football camp. Gary was intense in teaching the young campers the 'fine details' it takes to succeed in pass rushing, etc. He used sophomore Kwity Paye as an example of a guy who has improved because of it.
Rashan Gary fired up — “pay attention to details!” pic.twitter.com/dbuIlw85OI— angelique (@chengelis) June 9, 2018
"He came a long way, man," Gary said. "When I talk about paying attention to fine detail, this is a prime example. This is my little brother."
"Kwity Paye is for sure coming along. I remember one practice he had like five sacks. He was going crazy, paying attention to fine detail. [Redshirt freshman] Luiji [Vilain] is coming back."
Vilain is back and ready to contribute after suffering a knee injury in camp last year, he said. The 6-4, 241-pound Paye notched five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack and has continued to ascend.
"Our defensive line is going to be good," Gary said. "It's going to be fun. I'm very excited."
