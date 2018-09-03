Michigan Football Videos: Harbaugh, Four Players Address The Media
Jim Harbaugh and four Wolverine players — sophomore wideout Nico Collins, junior defensive end Rashan Gary, junior viper Khaleke Hudson and junior tight end Sean McKeon — met with the media this afternoon to discuss Saturday's disappointing loss to Notre Dame.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh
Sophomore wide receiver Nico Collins
Junior defensive end Rashan Gary
Junior viper Khaleke Hudson
Junior tight end Sean McKeon
