Michigan Football Videos: Harbaugh, Four Players Address The Media

Michigan is in the midst of its first four-game losing streak since 2009.
Brandon Brown

Jim Harbaugh and four Wolverine players — sophomore wideout Nico Collins, junior defensive end Rashan Gary, junior viper Khaleke Hudson and junior tight end Sean McKeon — met with the media this afternoon to discuss Saturday's disappointing loss to Notre Dame.

We have their videos below:

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Sophomore wide receiver Nico Collins


Junior defensive end Rashan Gary


Junior viper Khaleke Hudson


Junior tight end Sean McKeon

