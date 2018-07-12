Tom Brady is the highest rated former Wolverine in Madden.

Madden NFL 19 player ratings are out, and Michigan is represented well by former players that are now in the pros. Check out each of the ratings below (out of 100).

• Richard Ash (Played at U-M from 2010-13), DT, Dallas Cowboys: 65 • Ben Braden (2013-16), OG, New York Jets: 61 • Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: 99 • Alan Branch (2004-06), DT: NR • Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: 74 • Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: 77 • Jehu Chesson (2013-16), WR, Kansas City Chiefs: 67 • Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: 81 • Jeremy Clark (2013-16), S, New York Jets: 66 • Mason Cole (2014-17), OG/C, Arizona Cardinals: 67 • Blake Countess (2011-14), DB, Los Angeles Rams: 69 • Amara Darboh (2013-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: 71 • Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: 82 • Ben Gedeon (2014-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: 76 • Graham Glasgow (2012-15), OG, Detroit Lions: 71 • Ryan Glasgow (2013-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: 72 • Matt Godin (2013-16), DT: NR • Brandon Graham (2006-09), LB, Philadelphia Eagles: 93 • Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: 71 • Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: 67 • Willie Henry (2013-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: 79 • Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: 69 • Maurice Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: 76 • Kyle Kalis (2013-16), OG, Washington Redskins: 64 • Taylor Lewan (2010-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: 85 • Jourdan Lewis (2014-16), CB, Dallas Cowboys: 79 • Erik Magnuson (2013-16), OL, San Francisco 49ers: 63 • Patrick Omameh (2009-12), OG, New York Giants: 70 • Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: 78 • Thomas Rawls (20010-13), RB, New York Jets: 73 • Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: 60 • Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: 78 • Michael Schofield (2010-13), OT, Los Angeles Chargers: 63 • De’Veon Smith (2013-16), RB,: NR • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: 66 • Fitz Toussaint (2010-13), RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: 60 • Jarrod Wilson (2012-15), S, Jacksonville Jaguars: 70 • Chris Wormley (2014-16), DE, Baltimore Ravens: 70

Rookie fifth-round pick Maurice Hurst was happy to just be in the game, but is looking forward to improving his rating.