Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich decided to put the NFL on hold for another year to return to U-M. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Michigan's defense was one of the best in the entire nation last year. The unit finished No. 3 overall in total defense, allowing just 271 yards per game. This fall, that same group — which returns nine starters — will look to improve on that already impressive ranking. Yesterday, we talked about which player is most important to the success of the offense, along with several other fun superlatives. This afternoon, we'll run through the same five questions on defense.

Most Important Player

On defense, this isn't as easy of a question to answer when compared with the offense. However, junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr., who was a finalist for the Butkus Award last year (goes to the nation's best linebacker), is the leader of the linebacking corps and should stuff the stat sheet again this fall. He is solid against both the run and pass, leading U-M in tackles (100) and finishing second on the team in pass breakups (eight). His closing speed makes it difficult for opposing running backs (or quarterbacks) to escape around the edge. If he continues to build on his strong first year as a starter, he'll be a Butkus Award finalist once again.

Most Fun To Watch

Junior viper Khaleke Hudson did it all for Michigan's defense last year — literally. He was third on the team in tackles (82), second in tackles for loss (17.5), tied for first in sacks (eight), tied for first in interceptions (two), first in pass breakups (nine) and tied for first in forced fumbles (two). Hudson is a beast on the field and is a perfect fit for the viper position, which is a safety/linebacker hybrid. Keep your eyes on him this fall — chances are you'll be entertained.

Has The Most To Prove

The Michigan pass defense ranked No. 1 in the country last season, but that had a lot to do with U-M's duo at cornerback (juniors Lavert Hill and David Long). The safeties, namely senior Tyree Kinnel and junior Josh Metellus, received the brunt of the frustration from fans. Opposing teams did occasionally have success against Michigan on deep balls where the safeties were being counted on in pass coverage (see Penn State game). Coming up with more interceptions would be a big step forward as well. The pair had two of them in 2017 — both by Kinnel. Metellus dropped what would have been a key pick against Ohio State. We've heard strides have been made in the spring, but the improvement has to be shown on the field.

Most Reliable Player

Entering last season, fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich seemed overlooked. Nobody is overlooking him now. He had the opportunity to leave early for the NFL after recording a team-high eight sacks and team-high 18 tackles for loss, but decided to return for his final year of eligibility. He's a terror off the edge and is often spotted in opponent's backfields. Another year paired with junior defensive end Rashan Gary should allow him to produce monster numbers again.

Biggest Breakout Candidate