Junior quarterback Shea Patterson is expected to be U-M's starter this fall. AP Photos

There are a number of players on Michigan's offense that will need to improve in 2018 for the season to be successful. Coach Jim Harbaugh, known as an offensive minded coach, led a squad that finished last season No. 105 in total offense nationally (out of 130), and averaged 348.9 yards per game. We've listed several players that will play a key role in the offensive turnaround below.

Most Important Player

The quarterback is the most important position in football — and Michigan's offense is no exception. Junior quarterback Shea Patterson will be counted on to lead the Maize and Blue offensive unit to the Promise Land, or at least to Indianapolis. He is mobile and has a knack for extending plays. That ability will be welcome and should help the team's offensive line, which is hoping to have a bounce back performance this fall.

Most Fun To Watch

There are several candidates here, but sophomore wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is back and ready to make a difference in the passing game. Last season, he had 277 receiving yards but no touchdowns (in the passing game). Those numbers should be much higher this fall. Patterson throws an accurate deep ball, according to Pro Football Focus analyst Josh Liskiewitz, and Peoples-Jones should be a frequent target. Don't forget him in the punt return game either.

Has The Most To Prove

You could say the offensive line as a whole, but the focus here should be on the tackles. We aren't sure yet who will start in September against Notre Dame, but redshirt junior Jon Runyan Jr. is leading at right tackle and fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty is taking reps at left tackle. Redshirt freshman James Hudson could fill that role as well. A year after allowing two quarterbacks to be injured, it will be critical not to put Patterson into bad situations. After all, Patterson himself is coming off a knee injury. Michigan was No. 110 in the country in sacks allowed last season, giving up 2.77 per game (36 total). That was third worst in the Big Ten.

Most Reliable Player

After taking over the starting job last season, senior running back Karan Higdon proved he can be a consistent runner for the Wolverines. He ran for 994 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2017 and as the starter for the entire season could be positioned to top 1,000 yards on the ground.

Biggest Breakout Candidate