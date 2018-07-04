“Everybody’s going to tell you, the strength of Michigan, especially early on, is going to be the defense,” Jansen said. “They’re going to keep the games low-scoring, they’re going to give our offense good field position, give them the opportunity to be successful and gain confidence. No. 1 will be a dominant defense.”

Start, he noted, with the nation’s No. 3 total defense in 2017, from which nearly every starter returns, all riled up from last year’s frustrating finish.

Asked for three reasons why, he pounds them out quicker than he would a true freshman defensive end in ’97.

Still, insists Jansen — the newly minted communications specialist for Michigan’s Athletic Department — this team has a chance to be special.

That’s no guarantee, of course. Adversity sticks its malodorous foot in the door of many seasons, especially amid the malevolent stench of venues such as South Bend, East Lansing and Mordor, aka Columbus.

Jansen is convinced this year will be different. The former All-American and ’97 captain doesn’t operate on fan emotion and hope. He sees with a keen eye.

An 8-5 season finished with three agonizing, come-from-ahead losses. It featured quarterbacks as piñatas, protected by a wall all too porous. It offered up personnel that, in the end, proved not quite ready to mask the massive losses to the NFL off the 2016 roster.

Jansen knows something else as well. So do those far less credentialed in college football. Jim Harbaugh’s crew wasn’t perfect in 2017 — or even close.

He saw and felt every punch in the face, every cheap shot, every drop of blood trickling down the bridge of the nose. He experienced every moment of exultation in that perfect 1997 season, from burying a hapless Buffalo in the season opener to head coach Lloyd Carr’s confirmation of a national crown.

He lived it. He served as captain through it. After Notre Dame, Michigan State, Ohio State and others had taken their best shots, Jansen’s team stood tall, unblemished, 12-0, national champions.

He knows what that means to any team. The ’97 crew surrendered 9.5 points per game, on average. On any given day in that Fielding H. Yost-kissed campaign, put one in the end zone, kick a field goal and you’re well on your way to winning.

The stunner here is, Jansen’s reasons two and three didn’t involve more specific elements of Michigan’s defense. The U-M offense — from its nine touchdown passes to its occasional matador pass protection — didn’t inspire much confidence a year ago.

That’s changing, Jansen insists, from junior quarterback Shea Patterson to an offensive line under new management, to skill players all grown up and ready to go.

“No. 2 will be the development and talent we’re going to have at the quarterback position, paired with [sophomores] Tarik Black, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins, a much-improved wide receiving corps,” he said.

“When I say much improved, a lot of that is just getting Tarik Black back. He was our best receiver, and we lost him in week three. Losing that production, losing a guy that can get deep, stretch the field, a big body that can go up and make plays, really put a lot of pressure on Donovan Peoples-Jones.

“He can handle that pressure, but a lot of times he was double-teamed at the line of scrimmage. He’s done a great job of developing the skill to get off the line of scrimmage, and that’s going to be what brings him into that next level of great receivers.

“To have those two guys with the size, the strength, and the ability to go out and make plays — paired with a great quarterback — is really what propels this offense to that next level.”

Then comes a spot near and dear to his heart — the offensive line. Hope is never a good strategy, and Jansen’s gaze has burned holes in enough practice snaps for him to know new offensive line coach Ed Warinner offers far more than hope.

“With Ed Warinner and getting back to really hammering the basics of technique, and just getting in their stance — that’s going to be a huge thing,” Jansen said.

“They’re not giving things away before the ball is snapped. Guys can get into a three-point stance … it’s going to be defense, the production of our offense, with quarterbacks and wide receivers, and the offensive line.

“And throw those running backs into that offensive line as well. We’re going to have a great tandem in the backfield.”

Bottom line, Michigan will be better this year, according to one who has been there. Much better.

He only wishes he could jump into the lineup, even for one game…

“When I see this season coming together, I think a lot of people have really underestimated [Michigan], and not given this team enough credit,” Jansen said. “And that’s great. I love to be under the radar going into South Bend.

“We can go in there and smack a couple of Irishmen around and come out with a win. Then come home and enjoy a little victory tour, as we take care of business with SMU and Western Michigan. Then we’ve got [Nebraska’s] Scott Frost, coming to Ann Arbor.

“If I can get [redshirt junior offensive tackle] Grant Newsome to let me borrow his jersey and helmet just for one game, Nebraska’s going to be the game. If I can get out there for just one more, Nebraska’s going to be the one.”

Ah, shades of ’97. If Jansen and others get additional ‘97 flashbacks this season — in a more positive sense — it will be something to witness.