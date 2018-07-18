Rest assured, Michigan quarterbacks aren’t sitting around Schembechler Hall, musing: Man, if we could only be decent this year, it should be a special season.

But the numbers — and those who watch them closely — scream that it’s so. The same applied to Michigan’s 2017 season, when the Wolverines slumped to an 8-5 mark, losing their final three games.

Everyone remembers that slide as a jarring slip from head coach Jim Harbaugh’s first two campaigns back in Ann Arbor, featuring 10 wins each. What gets lost in the disappointment involves how it could have been so much different.

A step back was coming. Everyone said so, after Michigan saw 19 players from 2016 either drafted or taken as NFL free agents. Nobody saw starting quarterback Wilton Speight playing his final game as a Wolverine in the Big Ten opener at Purdue.

It turned out that way, and other injuries piled up to render Michigan’s offense ineffective as a three-legged Kentucky Derby entrant.

Doug Karsch, Michigan sideline reporter and Detroit radio personality, pinpoints the quarterback position as the single-greatest factor in the equation.

"I'm looking at Jim Harbaugh's career, and every loss Harbaugh has had, the quarterback rating was 40 or below,” Karsch said. “Under those circumstances, Michigan teams are 0-10. Now, 40 is a bad quarterback rating. "Other than that, they are 28-1 with a quarterback rating above 40. Jake Rudock had a quarterback rating above 40 in the Ohio State game that he got hurt in. Basically, when Michigan gets anything north of poor quarterback play, they win almost every game.”

There’s no doubt other factors impact quarterback play besides the QBs themselves. Michigan’s pass protection — which saw two starting signal-callers head to the hospital in 2017 — must get better. Formerly inexperienced wideouts and tight ends need to show their growth, and stay healthy.

But it’s tough to escape the glaring shortfall behind center when Michigan isn’t winning.

The Wolverines weren’t going to beat Penn State in Happy Valley last year. The Nittany Lions — embarrassed in a 49-10 loss at Michigan Stadium a year earlier — spent nine months gearing up for a rematch. They put on a “White Out” under the lights, and turned those lights out, 42-13. They overwhelmed fifth-year senior quarterback John O’Korn, sacking him seven times.