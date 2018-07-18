Wolverine Watch: Decent QB Play Could Fuel Michigan Football's Ascent
Rest assured, Michigan quarterbacks aren’t sitting around Schembechler Hall, musing: Man, if we could only be decent this year, it should be a special season.
But the numbers — and those who watch them closely — scream that it’s so. The same applied to Michigan’s 2017 season, when the Wolverines slumped to an 8-5 mark, losing their final three games.
Everyone remembers that slide as a jarring slip from head coach Jim Harbaugh’s first two campaigns back in Ann Arbor, featuring 10 wins each. What gets lost in the disappointment involves how it could have been so much different.
A step back was coming. Everyone said so, after Michigan saw 19 players from 2016 either drafted or taken as NFL free agents. Nobody saw starting quarterback Wilton Speight playing his final game as a Wolverine in the Big Ten opener at Purdue.
It turned out that way, and other injuries piled up to render Michigan’s offense ineffective as a three-legged Kentucky Derby entrant.
Doug Karsch, Michigan sideline reporter and Detroit radio personality, pinpoints the quarterback position as the single-greatest factor in the equation.
"I'm looking at Jim Harbaugh's career, and every loss Harbaugh has had, the quarterback rating was 40 or below,” Karsch said. “Under those circumstances, Michigan teams are 0-10. Now, 40 is a bad quarterback rating. "Other than that, they are 28-1 with a quarterback rating above 40. Jake Rudock had a quarterback rating above 40 in the Ohio State game that he got hurt in. Basically, when Michigan gets anything north of poor quarterback play, they win almost every game.”
There’s no doubt other factors impact quarterback play besides the QBs themselves. Michigan’s pass protection — which saw two starting signal-callers head to the hospital in 2017 — must get better. Formerly inexperienced wideouts and tight ends need to show their growth, and stay healthy.
But it’s tough to escape the glaring shortfall behind center when Michigan isn’t winning.
The Wolverines weren’t going to beat Penn State in Happy Valley last year. The Nittany Lions — embarrassed in a 49-10 loss at Michigan Stadium a year earlier — spent nine months gearing up for a rematch. They put on a “White Out” under the lights, and turned those lights out, 42-13. They overwhelmed fifth-year senior quarterback John O’Korn, sacking him seven times.
But in Michigan’s other four losses, quarterback play could have turned 8-5 into 12-1. The numbers speak more harshly than an old-school nun to a foul-mouthed third-grader.
In losses to Michigan State (14-10), Wisconsin (24-10), Ohio State (31-20) and South Carolina (26-19), Michigan’s quarterbacks held a pair of sevens and got straight flushed.
They completed a combined 47.1 percent of their throws (65-for-138). They averaged 193 yards through the air. They were picked off six times, sacked 13 times, and managed one touchdown pass.
That won’t beat anybody with a pulse.
That’s why so many are so excited about Shea Patterson, the junior transfer quarterback from Ole Miss who brings two years of SEC experience into play. Critics deride him as Michigan’s next “savior,” but he — or whoever winds up behind center — doesn’t have to be that.
He just needs to save the Wolverines from the afore-mentioned numerical misery.
“The thing about Shea Patterson and the expectation for him, he doesn't have to be an All-American,” Karsch said. “He doesn't have to be a Heisman contender…
“He doesn't need to be elite. Of course, everyone will take elite, but when you put it into perspective, in the Harbaugh era it's been bad quarterback play that has consistently put them down.”
Defense? Check. It says here, Don Brown’s crew will yield an average 15-17 points per game, and come in nationally as a top-five unit.
Offensive line/tight ends/run game? It remains to be seen, but major steps have been taken toward improvement.
Wide receiver? Karsch doesn’t hold back on this one, given the sophomore wave of Tarik Black, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins, etc.
“The wide receiver position, by the time the season is done, could be talked about as one of the nation’s best,” Karsch said. “That kind of potential is there.”
That leaves the most scrutinized position on this or any other football team. An effort “somewhere north of terrible,” as Karsch so pointedly put it, could make all the difference.
Everyone in the QBs room, from Patterson, to hard-knocked redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters, to redshirt frosh Dylan McCaffrey and true freshman Joe Milton, expects U-M quarterback play to be outstanding. It’s safe to say head coach Jim Harbaugh anticipates the same.
Again, nothing comes easy, given a schedule map featuring pins on South Bend, East Lansing and Columbus. But it’s not often that decent QB play can prevent a precipitous descent.
It’s there for the taking. Patterson didn’t travel 779.4 miles — from Oxford to Ann Arbor — to come away empty-handed.
---
