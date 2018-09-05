It’s only the beginning, like Jim Harbaugh reminded everyone when the jig was up in Irish country.

But the Wolverines’ stumbling start underscored an undeniable football maxim, often stated by one of Harbaugh’s predecessors. Lloyd Carr, the last Michigan coach to slip on a Big Ten championship ring, now 14 years ago, and the only one in the last 70 to earn a national title, put it plainly.

Winning is about finishing.

It’s not that the Wolverines don’t know it. They do. Junior defensive end Rashan Gary spoke about it in the offseason with the fervency of a preacher in full froth.

“We’ve just got to finish,” Gary stressed. “Going through the end of practice, it’s like, ‘Let’s finish. Let’s finish. LET’S FINISH! That’s all we think about — just pushing ourselves to be the best that we can be.”