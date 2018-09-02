As beginnings go, Michigan’s 24-17 loss at Notre Dame ended some illusions of dominance. But head coach Jim Harbaugh insisted it isn’t the end, by any means.

That had to be his message to the Wolverines, after the Irish jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the opening 27 minutes and made those points hold up. While the Wolverines fought back furiously, it seemed almost miraculous that a game Notre Dame dominated early came down to a final Michigan drive.

But that chance to score in the last two minutes and send the game to overtime tumbled out of junior transfer quarterback Shea Patterson’s hands and onto the turf in South Bend. The Irish pounced on the fumbled football — like they’d pounced on Michigan all night — and tucked this one away.

Patterson’s numbers (20-for-30, 227 yards, one interception) didn’t look bad, without deeper examination. But he took one sack that cost Michigan a chance at a field goal, another that swept the Wolverines away from the Notre Dame goal line and he couldn’t hang onto a final shot at the end.

Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush, meanwhile, rushed 19 times for 59 yards, went 12-for-22 for 170 passing yards and no interceptions, and executed backbreaking play after backbreaking play.

In the end, the Wolverines dug too deep of a hole, and the Irish weren’t tossing in any ropes for a climb out.

“The guys really prepared well for this ball game,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “It’s not the outcome we anticipated or wanted, but we’re just going to dig deep, make no excuses, give credit to Notre Dame and move on to next week.”

Michigan actually out-gained Notre Dame, 307-302, but that proved a mirage, just like the hopes for a win down the stretch. When a play absolutely had to be made, the Irish made it. That cringe-worthy script seemed to hold from the very opening series.

Following endless offseason hype, Michigan’s defense absorbed a hard reality on Notre Dame’s initial drive. The Irish, not exactly genuflecting before Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown & Co., raced 75 yards in seven plays, Jafar Armstrong’s 13-yard touchdown dash up the middle making it 7-0 Notre Dame just 1:25 into the contest.

Then it got worse.

The Irish, backed up to their own four, went 96 yards in seven plays for another TD. They escaped third-and-9 with a Wimbush lob to tight end Alize Mack, U-M junior safety Josh Metellus getting flagged and tossed from the game for targeting on the play.

Metellus’ replacement, sophomore Brad Hawkins, found himself in perfect position to intercept Wimbush’s 43-yard touchdown bomb to wideout Chris Finke. But Finke leaped up and over Hawkins, stealing the pass from behind for a stunner of a score.

“I’m not sure where they beat us,” fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich pondered. “I’m still kind of confused — I came in the locker room and wondered how they beat us. They made plays when they needed to and that’s a credit to them.”

At 14-0, with Michigan’s defense getting gashed, the Wolverines’ worse-case scenario landed with the thud of a shillelagh to the sternum.

The Wolverines saw a golden bounce-back opportunity unfold when a shanked Notre Dame punt set them up on the Irish 41. Michigan methodically moved it to the 2, but an eight-yard sack on Patterson forced U-M to settle for redshirt sophomore placekicker Quinn Nordin’s 28-yard field goal at the 11:32 mark of the second quarter.

The Irish got that back — and more — on their next possession. They went 75 yards on 15 plays on a drive culminating on Armstrong’s four-yard touchdown sweep. The Wolverines thought they had held Notre Dame to a field goal, following Wimbush’s apparent incompletion on a third-and-goal toss from the 8.

But Winovich drew a roughing-the-passer flag, giving the Irish another chance. They cashed it in with 3:55 remaining in the half, but Michigan pushed back immediately before intermission.