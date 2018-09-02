Michigan Football: Wolverines Fumble Away A Chance In South Bend
As beginnings go, Michigan’s 24-17 loss at Notre Dame ended some illusions of dominance. But head coach Jim Harbaugh insisted it isn’t the end, by any means.
That had to be his message to the Wolverines, after the Irish jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the opening 27 minutes and made those points hold up. While the Wolverines fought back furiously, it seemed almost miraculous that a game Notre Dame dominated early came down to a final Michigan drive.
But that chance to score in the last two minutes and send the game to overtime tumbled out of junior transfer quarterback Shea Patterson’s hands and onto the turf in South Bend. The Irish pounced on the fumbled football — like they’d pounced on Michigan all night — and tucked this one away.
Patterson’s numbers (20-for-30, 227 yards, one interception) didn’t look bad, without deeper examination. But he took one sack that cost Michigan a chance at a field goal, another that swept the Wolverines away from the Notre Dame goal line and he couldn’t hang onto a final shot at the end.
Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush, meanwhile, rushed 19 times for 59 yards, went 12-for-22 for 170 passing yards and no interceptions, and executed backbreaking play after backbreaking play.
In the end, the Wolverines dug too deep of a hole, and the Irish weren’t tossing in any ropes for a climb out.
“The guys really prepared well for this ball game,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “It’s not the outcome we anticipated or wanted, but we’re just going to dig deep, make no excuses, give credit to Notre Dame and move on to next week.”
Michigan actually out-gained Notre Dame, 307-302, but that proved a mirage, just like the hopes for a win down the stretch. When a play absolutely had to be made, the Irish made it. That cringe-worthy script seemed to hold from the very opening series.
Following endless offseason hype, Michigan’s defense absorbed a hard reality on Notre Dame’s initial drive. The Irish, not exactly genuflecting before Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown & Co., raced 75 yards in seven plays, Jafar Armstrong’s 13-yard touchdown dash up the middle making it 7-0 Notre Dame just 1:25 into the contest.
Then it got worse.
The Irish, backed up to their own four, went 96 yards in seven plays for another TD. They escaped third-and-9 with a Wimbush lob to tight end Alize Mack, U-M junior safety Josh Metellus getting flagged and tossed from the game for targeting on the play.
Metellus’ replacement, sophomore Brad Hawkins, found himself in perfect position to intercept Wimbush’s 43-yard touchdown bomb to wideout Chris Finke. But Finke leaped up and over Hawkins, stealing the pass from behind for a stunner of a score.
“I’m not sure where they beat us,” fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich pondered. “I’m still kind of confused — I came in the locker room and wondered how they beat us. They made plays when they needed to and that’s a credit to them.”
At 14-0, with Michigan’s defense getting gashed, the Wolverines’ worse-case scenario landed with the thud of a shillelagh to the sternum.
The Wolverines saw a golden bounce-back opportunity unfold when a shanked Notre Dame punt set them up on the Irish 41. Michigan methodically moved it to the 2, but an eight-yard sack on Patterson forced U-M to settle for redshirt sophomore placekicker Quinn Nordin’s 28-yard field goal at the 11:32 mark of the second quarter.
The Irish got that back — and more — on their next possession. They went 75 yards on 15 plays on a drive culminating on Armstrong’s four-yard touchdown sweep. The Wolverines thought they had held Notre Dame to a field goal, following Wimbush’s apparent incompletion on a third-and-goal toss from the 8.
But Winovich drew a roughing-the-passer flag, giving the Irish another chance. They cashed it in with 3:55 remaining in the half, but Michigan pushed back immediately before intermission.
Sophomore kick returner Ambry Thomas bolted back 99 yards for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff, weaving through the mass of humanity early, then sprinting away for the score at 3:41. The return injected immediate life into what looked like an increasingly moribund Michigan effort.
“It was a heck of a spark,” noted senior running back Karan Higdon (21 carries, 72 yards, one TD). “I’ve seen him hit that same exact seam in practice. Seeing him do it live, in a game, it was amazing.”
Still, in a showdown billed by some as a battle of staunch defenses — where 20 points could win it — Notre Dame found themselves there before the game’s midway mark. Furthermore, the Irish dominated in yardage, 233-90, over the opening 30 minutes.
Michigan came out firing in the second half, but shot blanks early when it counted. Patterson gunned a 52-yard bomb to sophomore wideout Nico Collins, but the drive stalled at the Notre Dame 17. The Wolverines got nothing out of it when redshirt sophomore punter Will Hart bobbled the hold on a field goal attempt.
Fifth-year senior Brandon Watson then picked off a Wimbush toss, but the Wolverines again couldn’t score, misfiring on a fourth-and-four throw from the ND 45.
Wimbush frequently bedeviled the U-M defense, bolting away for 22 yards on a third-and-18 play, then ducking out of a sure sack by redshirt sophomore Devin Gil to unload a 19-yard toss to wideout Chase Claypool.
Those crucial conversions set up Justin Yoon’s 48-yard field goal, making it 24-10 Notre Dame with 3:07 left in the third quarter.
For the most part, the U-M defense gave the Wolverines a chance in the second half. Michigan’s offense simply couldn’t generate points, despite repeated opportunities.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (4-for-6, 22 yards) subbed in for a cramping Patterson, making some strong sideline throws. But the Wolverines still couldn’t crack the end zone until 2:18 remained in the game.
Patterson returned and led the Wolverines on a hurry-up drive, covering 80 yards in seven plays. He completed throws of 23, 24 and 21 yards before senior running back Karan Higdon banged in for the touchdown from three yards out.
That score pulled the Wolverines within seven, 24-17, but Michigan’s last-ditch attempt to tie the game never got off the ground. Patterson put the ball there, when hit, the Irish recovering it at Michigan’s 29 and running out the clock.
“We hit some adversity tonight,” Patterson acknowledged. “It’s a long season. Maybe this was a good thing to happen to us. Obviously, we don’t want to start out like that. There’s always room to grow. We’re just going to look at the tape and get better, every single week. You can’t dwell on it. You’ve got to move on.”
Five Best Players Of The Game
1. Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush — Wimbush controlled matters early, coming up with huge third-down conversions, making throws, sprinting away when necessary. His combined 229 yards rushing and passing proved the difference in the game.
2. Notre Dame defensive lineman Khalid Kareem — Kareem secured a pair of sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss among his nine overall stops. He also forced a fumble, representing a Notre Dame defense that produced enough costly U-M turnovers and negative plays to win.
3. Notre Dame receiver Chris Finke — Finke made three catches for 55 yards, but his 43-yard TD grab represented an absolute killer for the Wolverines. Sophomore safety Brad Hawkins was in position to pick it off, but Finke went up and over him and took the ball away, like the Irish ripped away the game.
4. Sophomore kick returner Ambry Thomas — Thomas’ 99-yard kickoff return touchdown for the Wolverines gave them hope that they could make a comeback. Those instant points represented, in seconds, as many touchdowns as the U-M offense produced in 60 minutes.
5. Senior running back Karan Higdon — Higdon ran hard, and his 72 yards on 21 carries made him the leading rusher on either team. He scored the lone touchdown for the Michigan offense and talked defiantly afterward about moving on and improving.
— John Borton
---
