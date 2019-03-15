It means they’ll have every opportunity to prove themselves worthy of a chance to play, and some will be more successful than others … just like in any other offense.

“Speed in space” is how new Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis describes his offense … so what does that mean for the tight ends?

By now, most have seen Gattis’ quote about the offense being “personnel driven,” adding they’ll play with a number of different looks. But it stands to reason this will not be as tight end heavy an offense as it’s been in the past under head coach Jim Harbaugh … and frankly, it probably shouldn’t have been as much as it has in the past few years.



For all the talk of Zach Gentry (off to the NFL) and senior Sean McKeon and their abilities, they simply weren’t as productive as they could have been. Gentry dropped a number of balls, including a trio in the biggest game of the year at Ohio State that changed momentum early. McKeon has been decent, but certainly not among the best U-M has seen even in the last few decades.

In fact, the guy who seems set to benefit most from Gattis’ addition is redshirt junior Nick Eubanks, who caught only eight passes last year but averaged 19 yards per catch. By comparison, McKeon caught 14 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown last season, after hauling in 31 receptions for 301 yards and three touchdowns a year earlier.

Both will get a chance to show what they can do in a more wide-open offense, while young guys Mustapha Muhammad and Luke Schoonmaker will cut their teeth this spring, as well.

"Are there times where we will be multiple? Yes,” Gattis said this winter. “Whether that means being in 11 personnel, 10 personnel, 12 personnel, you name it. Multiple by formation.”

Ten would be no tight ends, for example, 12 would include two. It will be determined largely by what they prove in spring, which is the way it should be. Last year they seemed to try to force-feed Gentry, for example, in big moments when the receivers seemed to be the team’s strength. At the same time, those same receivers seemed to be too easy to cover at times, whether it was due to poor route combinations or whatever.

Juniors Nico Collins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black along with sophomore Ronnie Bell, Oliver Martin and more are playmakers. It’s up to the tight ends to prove they can do some things with the ball, too, and there will be plays designed for them – if they prove they deserve it.

At the same time, we really don’t have an idea what to expect from Gattis. Harbaugh has given him the reins, but this is the first time he’ll be the man in charge of calling plays on any of his stops. The offenses he’s been involved with as a receivers coach (at Penn State) and at Alabama pressured defenses, however, and took advantage of their athletes.

The Crimson Tide often used a number of tight ends. Sometimes they’d both go out for passes: other times one would release, one would block. In fact, ‘Bama’s tight ends hauled in 48 receptions for 744 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago to U-M’s 32 for 514 yards and two scores.

What remains to be seen is if the Wolverines have a go-to guy the way Penn State did when Gattis was there (Mike Gesecki) and Alabama had last year in Irv Smith Jr. (44 receptions, 710 yards … more than any Michigan receiver a year ago).

None of the Wolverines seem to be at that level, but ... you never know.

One thing we’re pretty certain of … they’ll all get their chance. It’s up to them to make the most of it.