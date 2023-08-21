UPDATE: Harbaugh has released a statement on his suspension via a U-M spokesman: "I will continue to do what I always tell our players and my kids at home, 'Don't get bitter, get better.'"

Michigan has formally announced its self-imposed three-game suspension for head coach Jim Harbaugh.

After the NCAA investigation talks broke down, the university announced on Monday that it has imposed a three-game suspension for Harbaugh in hopes to move the talks further along that some speculated could extend into the 2024 season.

“While the ongoing NCAA matter continues through the NCAA process, today’s announcement is our way of addressing mistakes that our department has agreed to in an attempt to further that process,” U-M athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “We will continue to support coach Harbaugh, his staff, and our outstanding student-athletes. Per the NCAA’s guidelines, we cannot comment further until the matter is resolved.”

The suspension comes with the NCAA investigating the U-M program for multiple violations during the 2020 season, which turned into level two violations for Harbaugh.

The university also said in the statement that information on the next steps with an interim head coach in Harbaugh's absence are to be announced at a later date.

Harbaugh will return to the sidelines for the Big Ten opener against Rutgers.