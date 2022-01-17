Michigan formally announces Mike Elston as defensive line coach

Michigan has formally added its replacement for Shaun Nua, who departed for USC last week. The Wolverines announced on Monday that it has officially hired Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston for the same position.

“I am excited to welcome Mike Elston to an already incredibly talented staff here at the University of Michigan,” U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. “I’ve followed Mike’s work at Notre Dame for a while and have admired his ability to not only recruit great student-athletes, but also his proven track record in developing players for the NFL. Mike is a Michigan man so he will be able to hit the ground running. Help me welcome Mike and his wife, Beth, and their three daughters, Olivia, Sophia and Isabella back home to Michigan.”

Elston returns to Ann Arbor as yet another familiar face on the coaching staff, becoming the third former player to join Harbaugh's coaching staff.

He played for the Wolverines during 1993-1996 and was a student assistant coach for the Wolverine program during the 1997 national championship season.

"My family and I are beyond excited to return to the University of Michigan," Elston said in a statement. "I would like to thank Coach Harbaugh and Warde Manuel for this incredible opportunity to join the athletic department and university community. I can't get to campus fast enough to begin building relationships with the players, coaches, and staff within the football program."

Elston joins the Wolverines after spending 12 seasons with the Irish, 10 of those seasons spent developing multiple NFL players on the defensive line.

