On Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team officially announced the promotions of Kirk Campbell and Grant Newsome. Campbell's promotion to offensive coordinator leaked earlier in the afternoon, which Maize and Blue Review reported on here.

In a joint announcement, the football program then officially named Campbell the offensive coordinator and Newsome the new offensive line coach.

"Kirk and Grant are two bright offensive minds," said Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore. "They have brought a lot to our offensive staff and will make even larger contributions in their new roles. I am excited to have Kirk and Grant take on greater responsibilities in our offense as they continue working with our players to help further their development on and off the field."

As Moore continues to look around the country for potential hires for a number of vacant roles on the staff, the first two on-field coaching hires have officially come from within.

"I want to thank Coach Moore for his confidence and belief in me to serve as the Sanford Robertson Offensive Coordinator and Robert McCollum Family Quarterbacks Coach at the University of Michigan," said Campbell. "Coaching at Michigan is unique because of the rich football tradition and the commitment to excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community. My family and I feel so blessed to call Ann Arbor home and we cannot wait to go to work with everyone associated with Team 145."

Campbell served as an offensive analyst for Michigan in 2022 before taking over as quarterbacks coach in 2023. Now, Campbell will serve as the offensive coordinator while continuing his work with the quarterbacks.

Newsome, meanwhile, is quickly establishing himself as a good offensive coach, after completing his collegiate playing career just over five years ago.

"I'm humbled and excited by the opportunity presented to me by Coach Moore to lead the offensive line at Michigan," said Newsome. "I want to thank Coach Moore for his trust in me and in his development of me as a coach. I also want to thank Coach Harbaugh for everything he has done for me in my playing and coaching career. I cannot wait to continue the work that has been done building the offensive line into the best unit in college football."

The offensive line has been the focal point of the Wolverine team the past three seasons, and coaching that position group under a Sherrone Moore-coached team is not a task to be taken lightly.

Moore has established the phrase "smash" as the team's identity, and it centers around the idea of beating up the opposition in the trenches.

Michigan will lose its top six offensive linemen to the NFL, and Newsome will be immediately tasked with developing a new crop of talent.