Michigan forward Gregg Glenn III enters transfer portal
On Monday afternoon, Michigan forward Gregg Glenn III entered the transfer portal after one season in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound big man from Pompano Beach, Florida saw minimal action in his lone season in Ann Arbor.
He played in just four games and totaled 11 minutes on the season. He scored six points on the season for an average of 1.5 points per game.
Much of the season was spent on the bench behind Hunter Dickinson, Tarris Reed Jr., Terrance Williams and Will Tschetter.
The move opens up another scholarship spot — a total of two — for Juwan Howard and Michigan, who are still looking for solid talent from the transfer portal.
Michigan has already brought in forward Tray Jackson from Seton Hall, and rumors have circulated that Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua is also interested in the Wolverines.
Stay tuned at Maize and Blue Review for more updates as the Michigan basketball roster continues to be in flux.
