On Thursday afternoon, Michigan basketball senior forward Terrance Williams II announced his intentions to enter his name into the NBA Draft while also maintaining his college eligibility. Williams II will look to play at the next level after spending for seasons in Ann Arbor.

He announced the news on his Instagram page.

"To Michigan, thank you for it all," Williams II wrote. "The love, the hate, the highs, the lows...the blessings, the lessons. Through everything I have experienced, it helped me become the man I am today. I have formed many lifelong friendships and am blessed for each one."

"I have had conversations with my family and coaches, and have done much thinking about what's next. I will be declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility."

If Williams II chooses to return to school, he will be entering the transfer portal, per multiple reports.

Originally from Clinton, Maryland, Williams II came to Michigan in the 2020 recruiting class alongside star center Hunter Dickinson.

After struggling to find his footing the first three seasons, Williams II finally turned into a valuable piece in Michigan rotation in 2023-24, but unfortunately, the team turned out to be the worst of his four years spent in Ann Arbor.

Williams II averaged 12.4 points and 4.5 rebounds in 31 games played during his senior campaign. He shot a career-best 39.7 percent from beyond the arc as a senior.

He'll now test the NBA Draft waters while leaving the option to return to school open. If he does return to school, he will officially be in the transfer portal, but he will remain open to returning to Michigan.