Michigan Wolverines football freshman defensive end Aaron Lewis has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal before ever playing a snap for the Maize and Blue. Lewis signed with U-M this past December as a three-star prospect out of Williamstown, N.J., and was competing with fellow freshman Braiden McGregor to see time as a backup at Michigan's strongside defensive end spot (per McGregor's father).

Lewis was viewed as a bit of a hidden gem in Michigan's 2020 class, with Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting anaylst Adam Friedman and national recruiting guru Tom Lemming both tabbing him as one of the most underrated prospects in U-M's entire haul. The New Jersey native wasn't likely to have seen the field much in 2020 when considering senior Kwity Paye and junior Aidan Hutchinson are heavily expected to serve as the team's primary defensive ends, but could have cracked the rotation in 2021 following Paye's graduation. With Lewis' departure, Michigan now sits at 82 scholarships (excluding walk-ons) heading into the 2020 campaign.