He came to U-M as a four-star prospect and the No. 159 overall player nationally, arriving at Michigan from powerhouse St. Frances High School in Baltimore. The Wolverines signed two of Savage's teammates in the 2020 cycle as well, in four-star running back Blake Corum and three-star linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green.

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Osman Savage's career has come to an end before it even began, with the freshman having entered the transfer portal before ever having played a game in Ann Arbor.

Savage was one of the headliners of Michigan's entire 2020 recruiting class, checking in as the seventh-highest rated prospect in the haul. He was also part of a loaded incoming linebacker crop that included five total members, four of which were four-stars.

Savage was unlikely to earn a starting role in 2020 as a freshman, with redshirt junior Josh Ross, redshirt sophomore Cam McGrone and redshirt sophomore Michael Barrett heavily expected to serve in those roles.

He could, however, have potentially made what is expected to be a very inexperienced two-deep at the position. With Savage's departure, the Wolverines are now slated to have 12 linebackers on their roster this season.

They're also on pace to have just 77 scholarship athletes on the team (the NCAA allows programs to have 85), though that number excludes all past walk-ons who have been given a scholarship at one point or another.