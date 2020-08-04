Domani Jackson has one of the most impressive offer sheets in the country.

The five-star 2022 cornerback from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei holds close to 40 scholarships from several top programs. While it’s still early, Jackson recently shaved off quite a few schools.

“I just dropped a Top 10,” Jackson said. “I’m focused on those Top 10 schools, and we’ll see where it goes.”