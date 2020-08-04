 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Going All In For Five-Star DB Domani Jackson
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-04 13:36:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Going All In For Five-Star DB Domani Jackson

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Domani Jackson has one of the most impressive offer sheets in the country.

The five-star 2022 cornerback from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei holds close to 40 scholarships from several top programs. While it’s still early, Jackson recently shaved off quite a few schools.

“I just dropped a Top 10,” Jackson said. “I’m focused on those Top 10 schools, and we’ll see where it goes.”

California defensive back Domani Jackson holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
California defensive back Domani Jackson holds a Michigan offer.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Arizona State, USC, LSU, Georgia and Texas are the programs still in the running for Jackson’s services.

Jackson’s father grew up a Michigan fan in Ohio, and the majority of his family still lives in the Midwest. As Jackson has stated in the past, Michigan was his childhood dream school.

And that’s a big reason why U-M is a strong contender.

