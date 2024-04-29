Earlier in the offseason, George Washington III entered the Transfer Portal after the firing of Juwan Howard, but he withdrew his name after meeting with new head coach Dusty May.

However, in the last few weeks, May has added numerous guards to the roster, seemingly burying Washington III on the depth chart.

In the last two weeks, May has added guards Rubin Jones, Justin Pippen, Roddy Gayle Jr., Lorenzo Cason and Tre Donaldson.

In his first Transfer Portal entry post, Washington III wrote the following:

"While this is not how I imagined my time at Michigan to be like, I want to continue to keep my options open as God works his magic on my life," Washington III wrote in a recent statement release on social media. "After thoughtful prayer and discussions with my family, I've decided to enter the transfer portal with the option to return to Michigan for the '24-'25 season."

After May's introductory press conference, Washington III met with Maize and Blue Review for an interview.

"I left the option to come back just because you never know what happens. I did that because when Juwan left, everything was up in the air, so I didn't want to be stuck with my feet being caught in the ground and maybe a coach coming in that doesn't like my style of play or something like that. So, I just wanted to be able to have open options. But I'm really interested to get to build a relationship with Dusty and know him and figure out how it works."

"I've ran into him for a little bit. Nothing like long or no meeting or anything, but he's a great guy."

Now, Washington III is in the Transfer Portal for the second time, and he will look for a new school.