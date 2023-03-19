With the Michigan basketball program's season officially over, roster movement is finally starting to take place.

A U-M spokesman has confirmed that guard Isaiah Barnes intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

After redshirting during the 2021 season, Barnes saw the court sparingly in the 2022 campaign, appearing in 15 games and playing 92 minutes in total. He played a career-high 14 minutes against Michigan State in January.

He exits the program averaging 6.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

