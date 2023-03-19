Michigan guard Isaiah Barnes to enter the transfer portal
With the Michigan basketball program's season officially over, roster movement is finally starting to take place.
A U-M spokesman has confirmed that guard Isaiah Barnes intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
After redshirting during the 2021 season, Barnes saw the court sparingly in the 2022 campaign, appearing in 15 games and playing 92 minutes in total. He played a career-high 14 minutes against Michigan State in January.
He exits the program averaging 6.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.
Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more information on this developing story.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram