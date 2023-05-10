Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore has hinted that the hope is for the offense to be more creative when it comes to utilizing the talents of its dynamic running back tandem of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards.

Just don't expect Moore to lay out the plans to do so.

Appearing on the latest episode of the In the Trenches podcast with Jon Jansen this week, Moore was asked about the conundrum of splitting carries between Corum and Edwards, two backs very deserving of extra snaps within the offense.

Plans are well underway to get the two more involved.

"I think we have some really creative things we're doing with those guys because they are special talents," Moore said. "At the same time, being very smart with how we do it, when we do it and how we're attacking people. Excited to put them in different positions because we'll have a great plan and we're starting that right now."

Moore likens the situation to an incomplete puzzle that's up to him and his staff to figure out how the pieces fit together.

It's abundantly clear that the plan is to heavily involve Corum and Edwards in helping evolve the U-M offense moving forward.

"The cool thing is there is a whole bunch of puzzle pieces," Moore said. "You're trying to fit them all together to make this masterpiece of what we want this offense to look like. When you have two dynamic players like that, you have to figure out ways to get them the ball in different ways. Obviously not going to tell you those ways."