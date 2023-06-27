It appears that Michigan is ready to take aim at the heavy hitters in college football as the program's sights are set on winning a national championship this season.

To do so, you have to beat the top dogs and Georgia, looking for a three-peat championship this season, is the one to knock off its pedestal.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, the Wolverines have installed a new practice period called 'Beat Georgia' to go alongside the popular 'Beat Ohio' period that has been credited with the Wolverines getting over the Ohio State hump.

“You have to get through the SEC to win the national title right? Their archrival — who they whipped at their own place — was like this close to winning that game and knocking the Bulldogs out of the mix,” said Feldman on the Move the Sticks Podcast with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks. “I think this Michigan team is more talented than the one they just had. I think it’s considerably more talented. I like their chances. One thing I heard a couple of years ago, one of the things that helped flip the switch at Michigan is they started to embrace the going after Ohio State year-round and they installed this ‘Beat Ohio’ period to practices… All of a sudden, now, I heard they have a ‘Beat Georgia’ period too.”

The periods have been described by head coach Jim Harbaugh as 'best on best' as first-string players on the depth chart face off each other in a spirited session in practice. It has been credited as adding extra intensity to practice as the game against the Buckeyes is clearly priority number one for the program.

“It’s a run drill. Run drill and a run-stopping drill,” Harbaugh told reporters in November of 2021. “All runs, all runs are between the tackles. Physicality, emphasis, and emphasis on Ohio State and keeping them on our minds every day of practice.”

Now, it's looking to fall right next to beating the Bulldogs en route to a national championship.