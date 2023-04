Michigan's recent run of commitments on Tuesday has the Wolverines sitting as the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for the 2024 class.

With the Wolverines' additions of both four-stars Brady Prieskorn and Jerod Smith, U-M has leapfrogged both Georgia and Ohio State to take the top spot as of this writing.

U-M currently has 14 commitments in the class which is highlighted by five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis.

Here is Michigan's recruiting class where things stand right now: