Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 7, 2025
Michigan has the edge for 2026 DB Jordan Deck heading into his OVs
Seth Berry  •  Maize&BlueReview
Recruiting Reporter
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In