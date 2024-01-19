Harbaugh was in Washington, DC, Friday, attending and speaking at a March for Life event. At some point, it appears someone was able to get comments from Harbaugh about "what he has been up to" since the end of the season.

All signs point to the Chargers and Harbaugh having a mutual interest. While there have been rumors of contact numbers and details, nothing has come yet, and the Chargers have continued their "wide net" approach, interviewing former Titans coach Mike Vrabel days after interviewing Harbaugh. The Chargers also have interviews scheduled for this weekend, including with Lions OC Ben Johnson.

It feels like the entire football world is waiting on Jim Harbaugh. The Michigan head coach has won a National Championship but immediately became the focus of NFL rumors, with Harbaugh interviewing with the Chargers and Falcons.

"Just back to work," Harbaugh said. "Getting ready for the next season. There's a passing of the torch, that's awesome. Just incredible to be here today and see the testimony of so many that are here."

Already, the internet is trying to decipher and find clues in what Harbaugh said. Michigan fans who have followed Harbaugh for the last nine years should know better. If we learned anything from Harbaugh, going back to his departure from the San Francisco 49ers to his previous NFL coaching cycles, its that Harbaugh is committed to the job he currently holds.

Comments like back to work and getting ready for next season can all suggest a focus on Michigan. His comment about passing the torch raises eyebrows, but that could just as easily be referring to what is happening with a Michigan roster losing many leaders and starters. Or, it could be a slip by Harbaugh, who anticipates handing Michigan to his loyal assistant, Sherrone Moore. Or, it could be Harbaugh just saying generic phrases to answer a question.

The point is, with Jim Harbaugh, you never know. Despite the void of information since the National Championship, it truly feels like we are once again in the same spot. Will the Chargers offer Harbaugh everything he needs and wants to leave Michigan? Or will the NFL once again not give him Harbaugh a path to leave Ann Arbor? We don't know, but we may know soon.

These comments may mean a lot or nothing at all. That's Jim Harbaugh.



